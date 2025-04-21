NHL analysts carefully analyze 'menace' Brady Tkachuk's first-ever playoff following Senators' Game 1 loss to Maple Leafs

Brady Tkachuk played his first-ever NHL playoff game in Ottawa’s 6-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday night. He returned from an upper-body injury and finished with five shots and two penalty minutes.

Tkachuk played 16:58 but did not score or assist in the game. His physical play stood out, even though the Senators struggled overall. It was not the start he wanted, but there were positives.

On Sportsnet, Kevin Bieksa praised Brady Tkachuk’s energy and toughness. He called him a “menace” and said his effort was easy to notice every shift.

"We know this guy's an animal. He's a beast," Bieksa said. "You saw it on display at 4 Nations. He's had some time off, but I think right there, the haircut says it all. Like he's here to play. He means business. He's got the style on top. He's got the game and the effort here.

"He's just a tough guy to play against, because he's going to hit you every chance he has ... He's super competitive. He's probably the toughest guy on the ice, fighting-wise. If you want to kind of challenge him there, which is not a good idea, he's going to be around the dirty areas in front of the net, hard plays."

Bieksa said Brady Tkachuk brings strength, skill and leadership, even in a loss.

"You just notice him every shift," Bieksa said. "These two shots on this shift, they were heavy. Stolarz had a hard time handling him, then he combs off ... He is an absolute menace and an absolute warrior. He's got the C on him for a reason."

Derek Lalonde also praised Tkachuk’s confidence and attitude and also joked about his haircut.

"When I saw the line in the hair, I'm like, Ottawa has a chance," Lalonde said. "If it would have been a lightning bolt, it would have been Ottawa in four. Love the swagger. That's why this kid's a winner. I love it."

Brady's presence gives Ottawa a fighting chance in the series. Brady Tkachuk scored 29 goals and 26 assists in the regular season.

Brady Tkachuk talked about Ottawa's discipline errors

Ottawa Senators lost to Maple Leafs in Game 1 despite outshooting them 33-24. Drake Batherson scored Ottawa’s first goal in the opening period.

Ridly Greig, who served a two-minute penalty in the second period, added a goal early in the third. The Senators gave up six power plays, and Toronto scored three goals on the man advantage.

"I think we just got a little careless. Sticks, cross-checks, pushes — whatever you want to call it," Tkachuk said to reporters.

Mitch Marner led Toronto with a goal and two assists. William Nylander and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist. Other Toronto goals came from Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies. Goalie Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves and the Leafs controlled most of the game.

