  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Mitch Marner
  • NHL analysts float idea of Detroit Red Wings pursuing Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner in blockbuster free agency

NHL analysts float idea of Detroit Red Wings pursuing Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner in blockbuster free agency

By ARJUN B
Modified Apr 17, 2025 02:33 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs v Anaheim Ducks - Source: Getty
NHL analysts float idea of Detroit Red Wings pursuing Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner - Source: Getty

With the Detroit Red Wings out of playoff contention again this season, NHL analysts are already looking ahead to the 2025-26 offseason. On Wednesday’s episode of "The Jeff Marek Show" podcast, Marek and co-host Shayna Goldman discussed the possibility of the Red Wings making a big splash in free agency by pursuing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Ad

Marner will be an unrestricted free agent in July if he and the Leafs cannot agree to terms on a contract extension before then. With the Leafs tight against the salary cap, there is a chance Marner could hit the open market.

“I can't help but thinking, like it's not a great free agent class and I'm getting way ahead of myself here because we haven't even seen the playoffs yet," Marek said. "But if you're the Detroit Red Wings, how do you not make a play for Mitch Marner?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Goldman agreed with Marek's assessment, pointing out Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has been surprisingly quiet in recent offseasons.

"How do you not make a play for Mitch Marner?," Goldman said. "How do you not go after big offer sheet candidates? How don't you do anything? And I would ask this for any General Manager, but especially Steve Yzerman.”
Ad

After adding Alex DeBrincat in 2023, Goldman expected Yzerman to continue his aggressive approach. That has not materialized so far, leaving analysts to wonder if a monster swing for Marner could be in the cards this summer.

Don Cherry's take on Mitch Marner's contract situation

On Sunday's episode of "The Don Cherry's Grapevine Podcast", former coach Don Cherry weighed in on Mitch Marner's contract situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ad
"It depends on how he does in the playoffs,: Cherry said. "If he gets a bunch of goals, I think he will stay. I think if he gasses like he did the last three times, I don't think he will stay."

The Leafs also face decisions on upcoming unrestricted free agents, including John Tavares. Marner's agent, Darren Ferris, is known for taking his clients to free agency, so the Leafs could lose both Marner and Tavares if they hit the open market.

Ad
"I'd just be careful signing those guys long-term," Don Cherry advised about signing both Marber and Tavares.

The Leafs secured the Atlantic Division title with a 51-26-4 record and will take on the Ottawa Senators in the opening round of the playoffs.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications