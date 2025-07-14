NHL analysts get brutally honest about Ryan Reaves 'contribution' in Maple Leafs following Sharks trade - "38-year-old body failing"

After Ryan Reaves was traded to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, NHL analysts discussed his time in Toronto. On Monday's episode of "First Up," Matt Cauz and Dave Feschuk spoke openly about Reaves’ role with the Maple Leafs. They said he didn’t bring much value during the season.

Reaves, 38, played 35 games, had two assists, no goals and one fight. His average ice time was under eight minutes per game. Feschuk questioned Reaves' view that things didn’t work out because of the Leafs. He said Reaves didn’t do enough to make a difference.

“He talked about having a good game. I don’t remember that good game,” Feschuk said (4:47 onwards).

He added that Reaves didn’t appear in meaningful games and didn’t play in the playoffs. Feschuk also said his skating had declined, and he didn’t make much of an impact.

Cauz agreed but added a different thought. He said maybe Reaves would’ve improved if he got more games in a row.

“If he had played 15 straight games, by game 13 through 15, he would be better than what he was games one through three,” Cauz said.

He explained that the Leafs didn’t have time to let a 38-year-old slowly get into stride. The team was trying to win the Atlantic Division and needed players ready to contribute right away.

"In the end, it's a 38-year-old body failing him and not giving the Leafs what they want," Cauz added. "It's not like it was personal. It's not like Shanahan and Treliving and Craig Button, okay, let's mess with this guy. They saw the tape, they saw what was going on out there, and they couldn't afford to give Reaves more than they gave him."

Both analysts agreed that Reaves’ age and performance made it hard for the Leafs to keep him.

Ryan Reaves opens up about his exit from the Maple Leafs

On Saturday, Ryan Reaves spoke to TSN about his exit from the Toronto Maple Leafs and his conversation with general manager Brad Treliving.

“I just thought that, you know, this wasn't obviously a good fit," Reaves said. "I’m assuming he probably thought the same after, you know, putting me on waivers and sending me to the minors.”

He explained that their talk after the season made it clear it was time to move on. Reaves showed no bitterness and called the decision mutual.

