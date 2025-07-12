Ryan Reaves breaks silence on his discussion with Maple Leafs GM Brad Trevliving after parting ways - "Wasn't obviously a good fit"

Ryan Reaves has finally spoken about his quiet exit from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In a TSN interview on Saturday, he explained how things ended between him and Leafs GM Brad Treliving. Reaves said he felt the fit wasn’t right, and he believed Treliving felt the same.

Ad

He shared that they spoke after the season and agreed it was time to move on.

“Yeah, just I told him at the end of the year, you know, I just thought that, you know, this wasn't obviously a good fit,” Reaves said (0:40 onwards).

After spending time in the AHL, the message became clearer.

“I'm assuming he probably thought the same after, you know, putting me on waivers and sending me to the minors,” he added.

Ad

Trending

The decision was mutual, and Reaves showed no bitterness.

“I think we both agreed that it was that time in my year in meeting,” Reaves said.

Reaves played 35 games in 2024–25, recorded only 2 assists, and did not score a goal. He averaged 7:48 of ice time per game and ended with a -2 rating. The right winger said the trade didn’t happen right away because of the draft.

Ad

“Took a little bit of work, obviously, with the draft and everything going on,” he explained.

He was glad the move got done in the end.

“So, you know, glad I got done sooner than later,” Reaves said.

Across 15 NHL seasons, Reaves has appeared in 912 games. He has totaled 137 points, including 63 goals and 74 assists. He’s best known for his physical style, with 1,100 penalty minutes to his name. His move to San Jose gives him a fresh start and a chance to play more regularly.

Ad

Jay Rosehill's comments on Ryan Reaves’ trade to Sharks

Jay Rosehill gave his opinion on Ryan Reaves’ trade to the San Jose Sharks. Speaking on Leafs Morning Take on Tuesday, he said Reaves probably didn’t like being sent to the Marlies.

"I imagine Reavo wasn't pleased with his situation, ..." Rosehill said. "Who knows when the last time Reavo was in the minors. I'm sure he wants to play out his contract in the National Hockey League. So ...he was happy to go somewhere where he had opportunity to play."

Rosehill also talked about the pressure in Toronto. He said some fans are very loyal. Others are quick to criticize when things go wrong. He said this pressure might have affected Ryan Reaves and even Mitch Marner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama