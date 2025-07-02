The Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending situation remains a significant concern heading into the 2025-26 season, with ongoing debates about whether their current tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard can lead the team to a Stanley Cup.

Ad

Skinner and Pickard have shown inconsistency, particularly in high-stakes playoff games, prompting analysts to argue that standing pat is not an option for Edmonton.

During a discussion on TSN, analyst Marty Biron suggested that the Oilers could explore trade options like Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins. Biron believes a change of scenery could benefit Merzlikins and emphasized the need for creative solutions to bolster Edmonton’s goaltending.

(0:40 onwards)

"I tossed a name like Elvis Merzlikins out earlier just because Columbus already traded Tarasov to Florida. They have Jet Greaves as an up-and-comer. Maybe they say, 'Okay, Elvis, change of scenery will do good,' and maybe they're looking to retain. I don't know. But that would be an upgrade for me. You've got to be creative if you're going to upgrade."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brian Hayes stressed that the Oilers cannot accept the status quo after reaching the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row without winning. He pointed out that teams like Colorado completely overhauled their goaltending last season rather than settling for limited options, and Edmonton must follow suit.

"Standing pat is simply not a possibility. It can't be in Edmonton. Now, they don't play on July 1st. They don't play on July 2nd or July 3rd. You have a couple of months to figure it out. Look at what even Colorado did last year. They completely turned over their goaltending room," Hayes said.

Ad

With time remaining in the offseason, the Oilers are under pressure to make moves to strengthen their goaltending and support their championship aspirations.

Connor McDavid's contract extension drama with Edmonton Oilers could extend into next season

Connor McDavid, currently in the final year of his $100 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers, is eligible to sign an extension this summer.

Ad

However, no agreement has been finalized, and analyst Chris Johnston suggests that McDavid’s contract negotiations could extend into the next season.

"100% chance. Absolutely. Absolutely. Depending on what happens.” Because Connor McDavid still needs to see where the organization’s going and what he really wants to do, how long he wants to commit," he said.

According to reports, Connor McDavid may consider signing a short-term contract extension, potentially for three or four years, with the Edmonton Oilers instead of a long-term extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama