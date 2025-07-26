NHL analysts put $1.95B franchise 'dead last' as Canada’s worst NHL team in 2025-26

The NHL's Vancouver Canucks are entering the 2025–26 season with many doubts and few clear answers. Despite being valued at $1.95 billion by Forbes in December 2024, NHL analysts have ranked them last among all Canadian teams.

Just a year ago, the Canucks finished first in the Pacific Division and made the second round of the playoffs. That raised hopes for a strong 2024–25 season, but the team finished with a 38-30-14 record and missed the playoffs by six points.

Several injuries affected their season, with Brock Boeser, Thatcher Demko, and Quinn Hughes all missing time. Off the ice, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller were involved in a disagreement that team president Jim Rutherford confirmed in a January 28 interview with The Globe and Mail.

"It certainly appears like there's not a good solution that would keep this group together," Rutherford said.

After this comment, J.T. Miller was eventually traded to the New York Rangers. On April 29, coach Rick Tocchet also left after the season and later joined the Philadelphia Flyers, adding to the team’s uncertain direction.

On Wednesday, Daily Faceoff LIVE, hosted by Tyler Yaremchuk and Matt Larkin, discussed the Canucks’ situation.

“We both agreed that Vancouver is dead last, 7th out of seven,” Tyler Yaremchuk said (17:56).

He pointed to the team’s center depth as a big concern.

“Even if [Pettersson] takes a big step forward... you’re still taking a gamble on Filip Chytil.”

Chytil has dealt with injuries, and now the Canucks are asking him to play a key role as a second-line center.

Matt Larkin further questioned the team’s choices.

“For me, the Canucks are at the top of my ‘What are you doing?’ power rankings.”

“All you’re doing is maintaining the core of a team that was not good enough to make the playoffs.”

The Canucks are counting on many things to go right, but they haven’t added much to improve the team. That’s why insiders like Yaremchuk and Larkin now see them as Canada’s weakest NHL team going into 2025–26.

Former Canucks coach, Rick Tocchet opens up about leaving the NHL team

On May 20, Rick Tocchet spoke on the "Donnie and Dhali" podcast, about his decision to leave the Vancouver Canucks. He described it as a personal choice, saying,

“Just a little bit of a fresh start… it was the right decision for me.”

Tocchet praised his time in Vancouver, the fans, and ownership, but admitted the lack of a proper practice facility played a role.

“I’d be lying if it wasn’t,” he said, comparing Vancouver’s setup to Philadelphia’s state-of-the-art facility.

He also addressed claims that he quit, saying,

“I’m not a quitter… sometimes in life, you have decisions you got to make.”

Earlier, on May 14, Adam Foote was named the new head coach of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

