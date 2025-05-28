NHL analysts don't think twice before pitching Maple Leafs' pursuit of Brad Marchand in free agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs' offseason is in full swing, and as June approaches, their focus will be on roster construction for the upcoming season.
Notably, this year could see significant changes for Toronto, including their core group, with speculation surrounding star forward Mitch Marner, a pending free agent who is likely to test the market.
While some players may depart, the Maple Leafs will also be looking to target new additions during the free agency period. NHL analysts, appearing on OverDrive, advocated for the Maple Leafs to pursue veteran forward Brad Marchand in free agency.
O'Neill emphasized that Marchand's gritty, confrontational playing style is exactly what the Maple Leafs need, urging the team to go all in on the veteran forward.
"All in on Brad Marchand at 37 years old? Yes, I confirm it. Why not?" O'Neill said. "You got to get somebody with—this has been the same thing for nine years—that's just a little edgy, that might not get along with everybody that well. He's just got an edge to him."
"If you look at Evander Kane, I'm pretty sure not everyone's his best friend. I don't know about the Rolls-Royce every game and all that other stuff, but he's just got an edge to him and he goes out and he's a different player. You need that," he added.
Bryan Hayes also confirmed his full support, stating that he would do everything to bring Brad Marchand to Toronto and would immediately give him an alternate captain role. He emphasized that Marchand's distinctive personality and vibe are exactly what the Leafs need.
"I'm 100% confirmed. Not only that, I'm doing everything I can to bring him here. I'm strapping an "A" on his jersey immediately. I think you need a guy like Marchand who's different, who's got a totally different personality and vibe," Hayes said.
“Well, he's not young,” and it might cost you a couple years or whatever—but he’s actually won. He knows how to win. He brings a completely different attitude," he added.
Marchand's eight-year, $49 million contract with the Boston Bruins came to an end after the 2024-25 season. The 37-year-old forward is now an unrestricted free agent, making him eligible to sign with any team on July 1.
Mitch Marner's future with the Maple Leafs remains uncertain
Mitch Marner's six-year, $65.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs expired at the end of the 2024-25 season, making him an unrestricted free agent and one of the most sought-after players this summer.
While his future with Toronto remains uncertain, the Maple Leafs are seeking clarity on Marner's plans. As of now, the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights have emerged as frontrunners linked to the winger.
