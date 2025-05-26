Don Cherry has made his thoughts clear on Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner’s future with the team remains uncertain after another early playoff exit. The Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the second round.

On Episode 309 of Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast, he said the Leafs should re-sign Marner. Responding to his son Tim's question, Cherry mentioned several teams' interest in Marner.

"They (Maple Leafs) should sign him. There's a lot of teams that want him.” Cherry said.

Mitch Marner is entering the final months of his six-year, $65.4 million contract. Unless a new deal is signed, he will become a free agent on July 1. So far, the Leafs and Marner have not agreed to an extension.

Marner was performing at his best in the regular season. He scored 102 points in 82 games, with 27 goals and 75 assists. This was his first time reaching 100 points in a season. He ranked fifth in the league in total points and third in assists. His plus-minus rating was +18.

In the postseason, Marner scored 13 points in 13 playoff games, with 2 goals and 11 assists. He went pointless in four of the last five games and finished with a -1 rating.

Despite strong regular seasons, the Leafs have struggled in the playoffs with their core players. Toronto started this year’s playoffs by beating the Ottawa Senators in six games. They then faced Florida and won the first two games but lost four of the next five. The team was eliminated after a 6-1 loss in Game 7.

Thus, changes are expected in the team, and Marner could sign with a different team in free agency.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun mentioned two teams interested in Mitch Marner

Pierre LeBrun said Mitch Marner will likely test free agency instead of staying with the Maple Leafs. He shared his thoughts on TSN’s OverDrive on May 22.

LeBrun believes Marner could get interest from teams like Florida and Vegas.

"I think Marner himself, if he, if he goes to market, which I think is likely, will probably look at the usual suspects," LeBrun said. "You know, Florida, Vegas, all the teams that we always end up keen on, where players seem to love to go. I mean, I think those teams would, would probably be on his list as well." [1:30]

With the NHL salary cap going up, Mitch Marner could get a big contract, and LeBrun said Marner may like the chance to join a top team.

