NHL analysts weigh in on should Maple Leafs retire Mitch Marner’s No.16 jersey if he leaves

As July's free agency approaches, speculation continues to build around winger Mitch Marner's potential Toronto Maple Leafs departure after another early playoff exit.

Marner has played his entire nine-year NHL career with the Leafs, so his potential departure raises questions about whether his #16 should be retired by the storied franchise.

On TSN 1050 Toronto, analysts Jeff O'Neill and Bryan Hayes discussed Marner’s legacy and whether he deserves to have his jersey retired. O'Neill raised doubts about whether Marner has achieved enough to earn that honor, especially if he chooses to leave the team this summer.

"I think I'm top 5 in a lot of categories for the Hurricanes, and I don't even get a phone call from them," O'Neill pointed out (1:58 onwards).

Hayes cited Marner's lofty place in numerous Leafs' franchise statistical categories, noting he ranks top 5 in regular season points, assists, and playoff points.

"I’d say the chances of #16 going to the rafters would be around 33%," guessed Hayes. (2:14)

Hayes said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Marner leaves on July 1st and never returns, which he thinks is likely. Once a player is gone, they usually don’t come back.

Hayes listed Marner’s franchise rankings. He’s seventh all-time in even-strength points and tied for ninth in playoff points. Overall, Marner ranks fifth in total points and fourth in assists. He’s also fifth in playoff points.

Through 81 games this season, Marner has tallied 75 assists and 102 points. In the playoffs, he added another 13 points over 13 games. Over his Leafs career so far, the 25-year-old ranks 7th in even-strength points, 5th in total points, 5th in assists, and 9th in playoff points.

Bryan Hayes on "aftermath" of Mitch Marner's potential exit

Bryan Hayes discussed the potential aftermath if Mitch Marner does not re-sign with the Maple Leafs and exits in free agency this summer. Hayes wonders how Marner's departure would be portrayed and if others would criticize the reasons behind his exit.

"I'm curious about what the aftermath looks and sounds like if that happens. If he signs somewhere else—let's say he goes to Anaheim —does he play the game? Do other people play the game on what happened, why he left? Does it matter at that point? Maybe it won't.” Hayes said. (1:20)

Hayes said that the Leafs would have to manage the public relations optics carefully, since Mitch Marner is considered an all-time great Leaf despite the team's lack of playoff success during his tenure.

Hayes notes Mitch Marner grew up a Leafs fan, was drafted and developed by the team, and spent nine years there. He believes the team may eventually try to repair Marner’s image, despite any hard feelings if he leaves this summer.

