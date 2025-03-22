NHL clinching scenarios 2025: Winnipeg Jets eyeing to become first Western Conference team to seal playoff berth

The Winnipeg Jets are on the verge of becoming the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff spot for the 2025 Stanley Cup. While the Jets are not playing on Saturday, they can still earn a postseason spot if some things go their way.

Last season, the Jets were the fourth team in the West to make the playoffs. They look to do better this year and follow the Washington Capitals in clinching an early spot.

On Saturday, the NHL’s PR X (formerly Twitter) account posted what needs to happen for the Jets to be mathematically assured of a playoff spot.

“The idle @NHLJets can become the first Western Conference club to clinch a berth into the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs – and the second in the League – after becoming the fourth team in their conference to do so last season,” the tweet read.

According to the analysis, the Jets will secure a playoff spot if both the following happens on Saturday:

The St. Louis Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Vancouver Canucks lose to the New York Rangers in regulation time.

The Jets are 48-18-4 over 70 games this season and reached the 100-point milestone. They are also the only team in the West with a point percentage greater than .700 and have a goal differential of +78, the highest in the league. They are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

The Jets tightened their grip on top spot in the West with a victory over last year’s Stanley Cup finalists, the Edmonton Oilers, on Thursday. Jets forward Kyle Connor scored the winning goal at 1:13 in overtime.

Winnipeg Jets hoping to follow Washington Capitals in securing playoff spot

The Winnipeg Jets will be hoping to emulate the Washington Capitals in securing a spot in the playoffs this season. The Capitals ensured a postseason spot after a 3-2 victory in their 69th game against the Philadelphia Flyers and after other results went their way on Thursday.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin also scored his 888th goal. He now needs only seven more to break Wayne Gretzky’s record.

“Our goal was to make the playoffs this year,” Ovechkin said, via AP. “It’s hard. Every game, it’s hard, especially at the end because every team is fighting.”

The Capitals’ achievement marks a remarkable resurgence after last season when they were the last team to reach the playoffs in their final game.

