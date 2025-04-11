NHL clinching scenarios: Oilers, Canadiens and others look to seal playoff berth | 11th April, 2025

More NHL clinching scenarios are becoming clearer with less than a week to go in the regular season. Multiple teams are looking to seal playoff berths, including the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference and the Montreal Canadiens in the East. Other teams will be looking to cement their positions to gain a better playoff matchup.

The Canadiens are the odds-on favorites to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The Habs, occupying the second wild-card spot and a six-point lead from their closest rivals, can secure the final playoff berth if they defeat the Ottawa Senators in regulation on Friday. They will aim to close the gap with the Senators, who are in the first wild-card spot.

In the West, the Oilers need at least a point against the San Jose Sharks to seal a playoff berth. They will also clinch the spot if the Calgary Flames lose in any fashion to the Minnesota Wild. The Flames are outside contenders for a wild-card spot, with two games in hand and a five-point gap to make up to reach the second wild-card spot. The Wild will clinch a playoff spot if they win in any fashion, regulation, overtime or shootout against Calgary.

Edmonton, who has seen its results dip in recent weeks due to the absence of star players Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, will be hoping to seal its playoff ticket on Friday. This will give the team a chance to experiment with its roster ahead of the postseason and not have to rush injured players back to the ice.

What are the NHL clinching scenarios for top three finishes?

While things are more fluid in the West, the Atlantic Division in the East could see its top three teams decided on Friday. The Toronto Maple Leafs, on 100 points, are already guaranteed a top 10 finish.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, who are second in the division with 97 points, will be assured of a top three spot if they gain at least a point in their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. They will also clinch one of the three regular spots if the Ottawa Senators lose in any fashion to the Canadiens.

The hird-placed Florida Panthers, who don’t have a game on Friday, will be guaranteed a top three finish if the Senators lose to the Habs in regulation.

