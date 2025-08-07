NHL columnist refutes latest Kirby Dach injury setback rumor after Canadiens forward's knee surgery

NHL columnist Eric Engels shoots down the latest rumors surrounding Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach's recovery from knee surgery.Dach was acquired by Montreal from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022. He has struggled with injuries since joining the team and missed significant time over the past three seasons. In February, he underwent knee surgery and was expected to return before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.However, analyst Maxime Truman had suggested that Dach may not be available for the beginning of the upcoming season, hinting at a potential setback in his recovery.But Engels was quick to shut down those rumors, posting on social media:&quot;1. It was never guaranteed Kirby Dach would be ready for the start of training camp, AND it is also premature to suggest he won't be.2. Suggestions Dach has had a setback in his recovery are completely false. Not only has he not had a setback, he's progressing really well and, according to my sources, is crushing his summer training. That's all. Hope everyone is enjoying the sunshine.&quot;Engels pointed out that while Dach's exact timeline for return was never definitive, the young forward is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation and there is no cause for concern about a setback.In 57 games last season, Dach recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for the Canadiens.What is Maxime Truman's update on Kirby Dach?Maxime Truman shared that Kirby Dach has been spending his offseason in Edmonton, focusing on rehab alongside teammate Kaiden Guhle.Dach’s absence from recent team activities in Brossard raised some eyebrows, and Truman suggested it’s likely tied to his ongoing recovery. He mentioned that watching Dach skate with visible limitations might have caused concern among Canadiens fans.&quot;Seeing him skating with limitations would certainly have panicked Montreal fans,&quot; Truman wrote on Monday, via DansLesCoulisses.Truman also questioned whether Dach will be fully ready to begin the season with the rest of the roster and stressed how important it is for the team to have a solid second-line center in place, even more so than adding another depth defenseman.With the new season approaching, all eyes will be on Dach’s progress and whether he can return to full form.