"Waste of money" "Jack Roslovic is still a free agent": Canadiens fans react to concerning update on Kirby Dach's future amid knee surgery 

The news on Monday that Kirby Dach's knee injury has not fully healed left Montreal Canadiens fans worried about the center's future with the team.Dach was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022. He has struggled with injuries since joining the Canadiens, missing significant time over the last three seasons.In the wake of this update from NHL insider Maxime Truman, frustrated fans voiced their concerns.&quot;Buddy’s a waste of money at this point,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;Jack Roslovic is still a free agent,&quot; one fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions on X.&quot;Nothing, it’s not panic time when you have newhook, Evans and Beck as possible Centres on a team still in “rebuild,&quot; another fan wrote. &quot;first of all, even if Dach is healthy, he's not our 2C if we want to win. You can't force a 3rd line winger to play C. Bergervin is gone now. So let's just end this what if right now,&quot; one fan said.&quot;I really don’t want to ruin the momentum that they created from the end of last season. Habs need to go get a 2C now,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;They are not going to win the cup this year. Lots of centres in Laval to be given a shot. They played well there last year let’s give them a chance. Because if not just trade them all then&quot; another user wrote.In 57 games played last season, Dach scored 10 goals and added 12 assists.Maxime Truman's update on Kirby DachMaxime Truman revealed that Kirby Dach has been spending the summer in Edmonton, rehabilitating alongside his teammate, Kaiden Guhle.Truman noted Dach's absence from the team's recent activities in Brossard, and speculated that it was likely due to his recovery process.&quot;Seeing him skating with limitations would certainly have panicked Montreal fans,&quot; Truman wrote on Monday, via DansLesCoulisses.Truman expressed concern about the likelihood of Dach being ready to start the season at the same time as his teammates. He also emphasized importance of the team's need for a strong second-line center.&quot;A second center is more important than a sixth defenseman, let's say,&quot; Truman wrote.As the start of next season approaches, fans will be monitoring Dach’s recovery and hoping for a strong comeback.