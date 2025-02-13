NHL Commish Gary Bettman announces exciting plans for Olympic participation and World Cup of Hockey 

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first step in reinstituting best-on-best hockey, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

According to NHL.com reporter Dan Rosen, Gary Bettman believes the 4 Nations will produce a slight profit. However, Bettman added that the tournament isn’t about money, it’s about something much more important than profits.

"This event isn't about making money, it's about reinstituting best-on-best competition," Bettman said.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first best-on-best tournament at the senior level since NHLers participated in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Since then, a new generation of NHL players and fans have craved the unique action and excitement of the best players in the world competing in international play.

With the expected success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the NHL would be more willing to allow players to participate in next year’s Olympics in Milano-Cortina. NHLers were expected to take part in the 2022 Olympics. However, issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic made travel arrangements complex.

It’s worth pointing out that the NHL has not made an official announcement regarding player participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, the NHL and the IIHF signed a preliminary agreement in 2024 paving the way for NHLers to represent their countries in two years.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a major step in that direction. So, it seems like it will only be a matter of time before the NHL officially announces that players will be allowed to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy as an agreement between the NHL and IIHF is finalized.

Gary Bettman and NHL to expand international competition with World Cup of Hockey in 2028

The NHL’s ongoing commitment to best-on-best international competition will continue with the World Cup of Hockey slated for 2026. The World Cup is expected to occur in a similar timeframe as the 4 Nations Face-Off.

NHL.com quoted Gary Bettman on the matter.

“Resuming Olympic participation next season and staging a World Cup of Hockey in February 2028 will provide expanded opportunity for more players to represent more nations in best-on-best competition," Bettman said. "With this tournament – and the World Cup’s return to regular rotation – the NHL and NHLPA take a major step in our joint commitment to international hockey.”

Bettman’s comments also signal that the NHL will allow players to participate in the Games in 2030. As such, the sport will hold best-on-best international tournaments every two years. The proposed schedule could look something like this:

2026 Olympics

2028 World Cup of Hockey

2030 Olympics

This proposed schedule would give hockey fans around the world three major tournaments in six years while allowing a whole new generation of players an opportunity to wear their countries’ colors.

