The NHL's annual GM meeting concluded this week in Florida, with several proposed rule changes emerging as recommendations before the league's board. If approved, the modifications could lead to fewer stoppages and penalties in certain situations for next season.

According to hockey insider Darren Dreger, the GM meeting suggested changes to rules concerning pucks over glass and "friendly fire" high sticks.

“Rule tweaks in the NHL. Puck over glass will eventually be a Coaches Challenge to remove penalty as will “Friendly Fire” high stick penalties. Other small changes also expected. These are recommendations that go to the competition committee and then to board for final approval," Dreger tweeted.

Currently, both result in minor penalties. However, the recommendations would allow coaches to challenge those calls via the Coach's Challenge system already in place.

If successful, the penalty would be rescinded. However, coaches cannot challenge to assess a new penalty. If the coach loses the challenge, it would result in a 5-on-3 powerplay for the opposing team.

This would eliminate power plays that some view as unfair or excessively punitive in the NHL.

Other rule change recommendations on the GM meeting

NHL Insiders such as Dreger, Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman have been sharing updates from Florida on X about the recommendations and requests made by the GM meeting on Tuesday. Here are some key points:

1. There will be no changes to the current 3-on-3 overtime format.

2. Goalies would be added to the list of players who can be penalized for intentionally dislodging the net.

3. If a goalie is replaced mid-game due to injury or concussion protocol, their substitute would get a warmup period.

4. If play is stopped because a goalie loses their mask, the opposing team would get an offensive zone faceoff and choice of dot regardless of puck position.

5. For faceoffs after icing, both defensive and offensive centers would get a warning for violations before being tossed. Currently, only defenses get warnings.

6. For high sticking or hand passes, if the offending team refuses to play the puck, the opposing team would get a faceoff one zone closer to the offensive end than where the infraction took place.