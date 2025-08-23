NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly shares details for 2028 World Cup of Hockey 

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has shared new details about the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, confirming the league’s plans to move forward with the event without the IIHF. Instead, the NHL will work directly with individual hockey federations to organize the tournament. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta's post on X/Twitter, Daly revealed that the 2028 World Cup is expected to feature eight countries. &quot;Further to this, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told me today they expect 8 countries to participate in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, with preliminary games in 1 European city and one North American city, and 1 NA city to host the semis and the final.&quot; Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour on Friday, Daly said the process of selecting host cities is well underway. &quot;We're well along in the first stage of identifying potential host cities both in North America and Europe. The interest level was very, very high,” Daly said via NHL.com. Dally further noted that the league hopes to announce the chosen cities and venues before the end of the regular season. Fans react to 2028 World Cup of Hockey updateThe NHL’s latest update on the 2028 World Cup of Hockey has sparked plenty of buzz online, with fans quick to share their thoughts on which countries should make the cut and where the games should be played. Speculation is running high about the eight nations expected to participate. One fan wrote: “USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Russia, Czech, Switzerland, Germany. I’d expect those to be the 8 countries.”HockeyGUY66871 @HockeyGuy66871LINK@TheFourthPeriod USA Canada Finland Sweden Russia Czech Switzerland Germany Id expect those to be the 8 countriesAnother fan said: “The final should be in Montreal, where the league was created and the first game was ever played.”The Scapegoat arber xhekaj @ScapegoatXhekajLINK@TheFourthPeriod The final should be in MTL , Where the league was created and the first game was ever playedHere are some more reactions from fans on X: Mike Monaghan @lifewithmikey52LINK@TheFourthPeriod You say it like the cities in NA are going to be anything other than Boston, Montreal or Toronto.Hockey Guy @GrowY48230LINK@TheFourthPeriod Great. Just don’t play it during the regular season. Play anytime you want but not during the season!!!!Cosmo Curtatone @CosmoCurtatoneLINK@TheFourthPeriod USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Czechia, Switzerland, Germany, and Slovakia. no ruzzians. fuck them. they are complicit in the genocidal and imperial invasion of Ukraine!Brad Helms @idiotboy1999LINK@DarrenDreger IIHF is pointless at the professional level. It’s bad enough the NHL has to deal with the kleptos at the IOC.With the NHL promising more details in the coming months, anticipation for the 2028 World Cup is already building.