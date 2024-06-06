NHL draft prospect Sacha Boisvert shared a hilarious moment during his interview with the Montreal Canadiens brass. The 18-year-old forward prospect recalled the intense stare-down moment he shared with the team psychologist.

Hailing from Quebec, Boisvert is naturally on the Montreal Canadiens' radar. As part of the pre-draft interview process, Boisvert shared what he experienced.

"There are a lot of people in the room. At one point, the psychologist sat on the end of his chair to challenge me with his gaze. I did the same. He understood that he wouldn't have me," Boisvert said as per Canadian reporter Anthony Martineau.

Boisvert, from Trois Rivières, Quebec, Canada, is an intriguing prospect to watch in this year's draft. He played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks for the last two seasons in the USHL. Last season, Boisvert tallied 68 points in 61 games.

Boisvert acknowledged the Canadiens interview was more intense than others he has gone through. However, the talented forward believes his strengths are his two-way playing style and scoring ability.

“I’m a two-way, skilled power forward who can shoot the puck. I need to work on my faceoffs. I want to be a center in the NHL, and that’s a big part of it. And then my first three steps when I skate, I’ve worked on a lot. And then just putting weight on in my body,” Boisvert said as per predlines.com

He holds the 16th position among American skaters according to NHL Central Scouting.

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes discusses plans for the 2024 NHL draft

The Montreal Canadiens hold the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft after the lottery balls bounced their way. GM Kent Hughes hinted that Montreal will likely target a forward.

"I think the percentages largely favor us picking," Hughes stated following NHL draft lottery. " All things equal, we would draft a forward."

Hughes also reiterated the importance of drafting a player who can contribute soon.

"If we don't get someone ready for next year, we should get someone who would be ready not too long after," he noted.

The GM's overriding focus is continuing the Canadiens' upward trajectory.

"We definitely want to progress from one year to another," Hughes emphasized. "We talked about it at our end-of-season press conference that we felt it was time for us to progress and to be in the mix (for the playoffs)."

With the 2024 NHL draft starting on June 28th, Hughes is keen on adding a forward for Montreal's rebuild.