NHL fans debate over Mitch Marner’s next landing spot following Leafs' playoff exit - “Capitals have 13M in space” "Canuck if I’ve ever seen one" 

After the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on Sunday, fans have started speculating about Mitch Marner’s future. He is in the final year of his six-year, $65.4 million contract. So, he could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The Leafs have not won a Game 7 since 2013, and many fans are now questioning if changes are coming.

During the third period of Game 7, fans at Scotiabank Arena booed Marner when he touched the puck. Some even threw jerseys on the ice. Soon after the loss, a hockey account on X posted:

“Where is Mitch Marner taking his talents next season?”

The post got many replies from NHL fans, each sharing their personal opinions on his potential moves.

“That’s a Canuck if I’ve ever seen one,” one fan said, suggesting Vancouver as a fit.

“@Capitals #ALLCAPS have 13 million in space,” another fan said, pointing to Washington as a possible landing spot.

"I'd like to see Marner in teal, BUT NOT if the rumors are true, and he wants 13 million a year," one fan said, pointing to the San Jose Sharks.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"The avs and they will win the cup" a fan predicted about Marner heading to Colorado Avalanche.

"I feel like you made that #GoKingsGo logo just a little bigger than the others cuz you already know," a fan talked about a move to LA Kings.

"We don't need another prima donna in Vancouver, we already have Petey," a fan roasted both Marner and Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

Mitch Marner talked about his future in Toronto

Mitch Marner is still a skilled player with strong regular-season numbers. He scored 102 points this season as the Maple Leafs' top scorer, his career high. He has scored 90 plus points four times in his NHL career. But after another early playoff exit, many believe it may time for change.

The Leafs have been trying to win with the same group for years. If they want to shake things up, moving Marner could be one of the options. Marner spoke to reporters after the game and was clearly emotional.

“I don’t have any thoughts on that right now,” Marner said about his future in Toronto, via TSN. “I mean, pretty devastated with what just happened... Yeah, devastated. I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I always said.”

There is no official news yet about Mitch Marner’s future. The Leafs management has not made any public decisions. But with one year left on his contract and fans growing restless, many expect a big move this summer. Where Marner goes next will be a key story to follow in the NHL offseason.

