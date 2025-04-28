NHL fans react as Canadiens, Capitals get fined $25k each for warmup antics; Arber Xhekaj, McIlrath hit with individual penalties - "Bankrupt energy"

The NHL announced on Monday that the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals were fined $25,000 each for unsportsmanlike conduct during warmups before Game 4 on Sunday. Both teams were punished after their players caused issues before the game.

Ad

Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj ($3,385.42) and Washington defenseman Dylan McIlrath (2,018.23) were also fined separately.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety shared the news on X. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman retweeted it and talked about the fines.

"Canadiens and Capitals also fined $25K for unsportsmanlike conduct. I know NHL doesn’t like it…but it’s fun to watch," Freedman wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NHL fans reacted and shared their opinions.

"That’s more than he’s worth," One said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It gives bankrupt energy the way they’re handing out these ridiculous fines left and right" another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Notice how Tom Wilson didn’t get fined a cent. Completely innocent and good for the game," a fan commented.

Fans had mixed opinions about the situation. Here are some more reactions on X:

"You mentioned in Wilson’s hit is 100% clean. I can’t judge that. In all replays, we see it borderline to the neck, hence a head whip. Maybe the league and/or media should explain why it is clean or not...," one said.

Ad

"Embarrassing how soft this league is becoming," one wrote.

"Hagel sussy, but not Tkachuk. Gallagher crosschecked in the lips, nothing. Zub head pick on JT, nothing. Etc. But yeah! Let’s keep focusing on the important stuff! Fining players for pregame nothingness! What a joke this league is. 😂," another commented.

The Capitals defeated the Canadiens in Game 4 after warmup incident

Following the warmup controversy, the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 on Thursday. Dylan Strome scored first at 1:25 of the second period after a rebound chance. Juraj Slafkovsky tied the game 1-1 with a power-play one-timer at 10:33 before Cole Caufield gave Montreal a 2-1 lead with another power-play goal at 18:32.

Ad

In the third period, Brandon Duhaime tied the game 2-2 at 6:39 after his shot deflected off Caufield. Andrew Mangiapane scored at 16:23 with a high slot shot to give Washington a 3-2 lead, and Duhaime scored again into an empty net at 17:21. Tom Wilson added another empty-net goal with 55 seconds left to make it 5-2.

Washington leads the series 3-1 and can advance with a win in Game 5. The Capitals showed strong teamwork and came back once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama