Fans had plenty to say after Jack Hughes showed some frustration during a New Jersey Devils media scrum. On Thursday, Hughes took part in his first practice of the 2025 training camp, marking his return to organized team activities since suffering a shoulder injury in early March.Speaking after the training, Hughes was asked if he made any changes to his offseason training, a question he didn’t exactly appreciate.“You’ve asked me that twice in one scrum. So I think we can call it there for the year, alright,” Hughes shot back.The response quickly made rounds online, sparking mixed reactions from fans. One fan called him:&quot;Why does Hughes give me like Justin Bieber vibes. He’s like the Justin Bieber of hockey…&quot;ProToronto @Mosboss27LINK@spittinchiclets Why does Hughes give me like Justin Bieber vibes. He’s like the Justin Bieber of hockey…Another fan labeled him:“soft on and off the ice.”RMB @rubbertoe2001LINK@spittinchiclets Soft on and off the ice.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;I mean just look at him. He changed nothing during the offseason and he's taking offense to the question because he doesnt think he needs to.&quot; one fan wrote,&quot;He’s one of the biggest star players in the league, so rightfully so he doesn’t wanna be asked the same two questions in one interview.&quot; another fan wrote&quot;I was at the game in Vegas when he went into the boards. The sound was brutal. The fact he got up amazed me.&quot; a user commented.&quot;Hopefully this season he doesn’t keep falling down. Fingers crossed&quot; another user wrote.Injuries have been a recurring issue for Hughes, who’s been limited to 62 games or fewer in three of the last four seasons, most of them tied to upper-body problems, particularly his shoulder.Last season, Jack Hughes' year ended in early March after an accidental collision with Jack Eichel, which sent him crashing into the boards. Shoulder surgery soon followed, forcing Hughes to watch from the sidelines as the Devils finished out their season without him.Jack Hughes feeling &quot;excited&quot; for next seasonJack Hughes opened training camp skating alongside Jesper Bratt and Evgenii Dadonov. He liked the way camp opened, calling it “a really good start” and stressing the importance of building day by day.Hughes said that he’s coming into the year with a fresh mindset.“For me, the most important thing is to refresh my brain and be excited for this year. I wanted to be refreshed, have a good summer and be excited to come back here and play hockey,” Jack Hughes said (per NHL.com).Hughes explained that part of his offseason reset was about enjoying life away from hockey, spending time at home with friends and family.