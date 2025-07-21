NHL fans react as Matthew Tkachuk ends up behind bars with Stanley Cup: "The most Florida thing ever" "Hope he gets life sentence"

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk found himself in an unusual place with the Stanley Cup, taking the coveted trophy with him to jail.Tkachuk, as part of his day with the Stanley Cup, visited meaningful places to him in St. Louis, the city where he grew up. That visit took him to the local police and fire departments. There, Tkachuk posed for pictures with first responders.But unlike last season, St. Louis’ finest dared Matthew Tkachuk to pose for pictures inside a jail cell. The comical stunt led to an explosion of fan reactions.Let’s look at what fans had to say:“Hope he gets a life sentence!” a fan weighed in.“The MOST Florida thing ever,” this fan chimed in.“This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen,” another fan opined.Meanwhile, other fans took to social media to express their reaction to the humorous situation. Here’s a look at what these fans wrote:“Hahahahaha wtf,” a fan commented.“Just in fun,” this fan posted.“Epic move,” another fan remarked.The next time Matthew Tkachuk returns to the Brentwood Police Department, it will hopefully be with the Stanley Cup for a third championship celebration.Matthew Tkachuk visits local community with Stanley Cup Matthew Tkachuk, son of former St. Louis Blues star Keith Tkachuk, grew up in the St. Louis area while his father played for the Blues. So, St. Louis will always be home to him. That’s why Matthew Tkachuk is committed to sharing his championship celebration with those that mean so much to him.The two-time champ had this to say about his first stop, the local Children’s Hospital, per The Hockey News:&quot;Always the first few stops, it always starts off at Children's Hospital. It's always the mandatory first stop. No ifs ands or buts. You have no idea what those kids are going through.” Tkachuk added, “Just to brighten up their day just for a minute, if that's all it takes to make their day and then for them to call their friends and say they had their day with the Cup, that's what it's all about.”Then, Tkachuk visited the police station. The next stop was the fire department. Tkachuk made it clear that spending time with local first responders was a top priority for him. He stated:&quot;Coming here to the police station and the fire station, the first responders, the police and fire, that is what is so important to me. I have so much respect for them. It's such a tough job. I don't know if they get the respect that they deserve from everybody else, but they certainly have it from me.”Matthew Tkachuk hopes to do it all over again next season as the Florida Panthers, hopefully, win their third Stanley Cup in a row.