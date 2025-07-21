  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Matthew Tkachuk
  • NHL fans react as Matthew Tkachuk ends up behind bars with Stanley Cup: "The most Florida thing ever" "Hope he gets life sentence"

NHL fans react as Matthew Tkachuk ends up behind bars with Stanley Cup: "The most Florida thing ever" "Hope he gets life sentence"

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jul 21, 2025 22:14 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react as Matthew Tkachuk ends up behind bars with Stanley Cup: "The most Florida thing ever" "Hope he gets life sentence" - Source: Imagn

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk found himself in an unusual place with the Stanley Cup, taking the coveted trophy with him to jail.

Ad

Tkachuk, as part of his day with the Stanley Cup, visited meaningful places to him in St. Louis, the city where he grew up. That visit took him to the local police and fire departments. There, Tkachuk posed for pictures with first responders.

But unlike last season, St. Louis’ finest dared Matthew Tkachuk to pose for pictures inside a jail cell. The comical stunt led to an explosion of fan reactions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Let’s look at what fans had to say:

“Hope he gets a life sentence!” a fan weighed in.
Ad
“The MOST Florida thing ever,” this fan chimed in.
Ad
“This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen,” another fan opined.
Ad

Meanwhile, other fans took to social media to express their reaction to the humorous situation. Here’s a look at what these fans wrote:

“Hahahahaha wtf,” a fan commented.
“Just in fun,” this fan posted.
“Epic move,” another fan remarked.

The next time Matthew Tkachuk returns to the Brentwood Police Department, it will hopefully be with the Stanley Cup for a third championship celebration.

Matthew Tkachuk visits local community with Stanley Cup

Matthew Tkachuk, son of former St. Louis Blues star Keith Tkachuk, grew up in the St. Louis area while his father played for the Blues. So, St. Louis will always be home to him. That’s why Matthew Tkachuk is committed to sharing his championship celebration with those that mean so much to him.

Ad

The two-time champ had this to say about his first stop, the local Children’s Hospital, per The Hockey News:

"Always the first few stops, it always starts off at Children's Hospital. It's always the mandatory first stop. No ifs ands or buts. You have no idea what those kids are going through.” Tkachuk added, “Just to brighten up their day just for a minute, if that's all it takes to make their day and then for them to call their friends and say they had their day with the Cup, that's what it's all about.”
Ad

Then, Tkachuk visited the police station. The next stop was the fire department. Tkachuk made it clear that spending time with local first responders was a top priority for him. He stated:

"Coming here to the police station and the fire station, the first responders, the police and fire, that is what is so important to me. I have so much respect for them. It's such a tough job. I don't know if they get the respect that they deserve from everybody else, but they certainly have it from me.”

Matthew Tkachuk hopes to do it all over again next season as the Florida Panthers, hopefully, win their third Stanley Cup in a row.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications