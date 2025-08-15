NHL fans in splits over fake J.T. Miller full name theories amid his Rangers captaincy rumors - "Obviously Jimothy Timothy"

NHL fans are having a field day with fake full-name theories about J.T. Miller amid rumors about him possibly becoming the New York Rangers’ next captain.While the player's actual name is Jonathan Tanner Miller, the internet has been flooded with humorous theories about his supposed &quot;full&quot; name. One fan hilariously suggested that it's,&quot;Jordan Tordan Miller,&quot; quipping, &quot;we as a nation do not talk enough about how jt miller's name is jordan tordan.&quot;The speculation only intensified as the captaincy rumors gained traction, with fans eagerly throwing their suggestions into the mix. One particularly amusing theory was that J.T. Miller's name is:&quot;it's obviously Jimothy Timothy,&quot;Sophia @sophiaperisLINK@iHATEH0CKEY it’s obviously jimothy timothyAnother fan wrote,&quot;LMFAOO i think its actually jonathan tanner but much better&quot;allie @maenuckLINK@iHATEH0CKEY LMFAOO i think its actually jonathan tanner but much betterHere are some more fan reactions:&quot;i literally thought you were trolling- did his parents know what they wanted his initials to be and just decided jordan with a t was good enough for a middle name??&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I’m having a challenging time deciding if I am impressed or disgusted&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Stop slandering New York Rangers captain Jonathan Tonnathon Miller&quot; a user commented.&quot;Everyone who knows him calls him L.J. “That’s my whole life, I guess,” Mooney said. “My dad’s name is John, so it stands for Little John, the L. So that’s what everyone calls me at home. I think I was always just L.J.” L.J. is indeed little — a 5-foot-7 and 162-pound centre.&quot; a user wrote. The Rangers have been without a team captain since December when they dealt Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.NHL reporter Larry Brooks nominates J.T. Miller to be Rangers next captainLarry Brooks believes the Rangers should hand the captaincy to J.T. Miller, arguing that the “C” is more than just a letter on a jersey — it symbolizes the team’s identity. His reasoning for it in the New York Post was:“The captain’s sweater is not just another piece of laundry. It represents the organization’s ethos. The Rangers acquired J.T. Miller to change the team culture. The 32-year-old is hard-edged and can be abrasive. That is the identity the Blueshirts should adopt.”In franchise history, 29 players have worn the captain’s “C,” including Mark Messier, who held the role in two separate stints (1991–1997 and 2000–2004). Other nominees at the moment include Adam Fox and Vincent Trocheck.