NHL free agency rumors: Elliotte Friedman links Nikolaj Ehlers to Hurricanes, opines top UFA may take a discount for a winning team

Winnipeg Jets star Nikolaj Ehlers is one of the most prominent free agents entering the NHL free agency period. The free agency window will open at noon on Tuesday, and speculation suggests that Ehlers may take some time to explore the open market before committing to a team.

The Winnipeg Jets are actively engaged in negotiations with Nikolaj Ehlers and appear dedicated to retaining him. However, their approach is influenced by Ehlers’ focus on performance and his unrestricted status, which allows him the flexibility to consider offers from other teams.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Carolina Hurricanes have been linked to Ehlers, with the opinion that the free agent might accept a slightly lower salary to join a competitive team.

"Thing I've heard about Ehlers is that he might take a little bit less for a winning situation. I think he could do nine, nine and a half on the open market. But one of the things I've been hearing, is that he might shave that a bit to go to a team that has a chance to win," Friedman said.

Friedman noted that Ehlers might reduce the amount to sign with a contender like the Hurricanes, where he believes he has a stronger chance to win a championship.

"My team with Ehlers, until I'm proven wrong, is Carolina. But I can see Ehlers taking a little bit less with the Hurricanes than he could do elsewhere, because he thinks he has a better chance to win there," he added.

Carolina Hurricanes linked to Nikolaj Ehlers

Ehlers is coming off a $42 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets. According to Friedman, the Carolina Hurricanes are a leading candidate to sign Ehlers.

During a recent appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Friedman said:

"Carolina! Carolina! Ehlers, like with Marner off the board, depending on the Florida guys, like Ehlers is the biggest name out there, right? Carolina, I think, I think they really want that guy."

Nikolaj Ehlers was drafted No. 9 overall by the Jets in the 2014 NHL draft. He has been with the club for the last ten seasons, accumulating 520 points through 225 goals and 295 assists in 674 career games.

