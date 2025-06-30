NHL Free Agency Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes ‘really want’ to land $42,000,000 Jets star, claims Elliotte Friedman

Nikolaj Ehlers could become a free agent on July 1, and the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly interested in him. He has finished the final year of a $42 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets, and while the team hopes to re-sign him, his future is uncertain.
Speaking on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said Carolina is very interested in Ehlers.
"Carolina! Carolina! Ehlers, like with Marner off the board, depending on the Florida guys, like Ehlers is the biggest name out there, right? Carolina, I think, I think they really want that guy," Friedman said.
The Hurricanes have focused on adding fast, skilled forwards. Host Paul Bissonnette pointed out that they often avoid bigger, physical players.
"But then they just, they don't really address what they need. They just keep getting, like, small, fast guys," Biz said.
Friedman agreed but said Ehlers fits the Hurricanes' need for more scoring. He also noted that Ehlers has shown strong regular-season numbers.
"Yeah, I think, though the one thing is they had trouble scoring too, right? Biz and he can score," Friedman said. "He hasn't scored, always in the playoffs.
"But I'll say this like he's always said, 'Put me on the first line and I will do something.' And Carolina is a team that can give him a chance... Like Carolina's got a lot of money to spend, and they wanna spend it."
Ehlers has played 674 games for the Jets. He has scored 225 goals, recorded 520 points in his career and his best season was in 2016-17, when he registered 64 points.
Carolina Hurricanes are interested, but the Jets don't want to lose Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said in May that the team wants to keep Nikolaj Ehlers. He called Ehlers a player who grew in their system, and said the Jets will try to keep him as a long-term piece.
"Drafted, developed him, we'll put our best foot forward with him to try to make our case to be a unique Jet-for-life-type player and we'll see where it all goes there," Cheveldayoff said.
Friedman also said that Columbus and Anaheim could be interested in Ehlers. Carolina, though, appears to be the strongest suitor.
With free agency starting tomorrow, teams are watching closely. If Nikolaj Ehlers becomes available, several teams could make offers, and Carolina seems ready to lead the way.
