NHL Free Agency Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes ‘really want’ to land $42,000,000 Jets star, claims Elliotte Friedman

Nikolaj Ehlers could become a free agent on July 1, and the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly interested in him. He has finished the final year of a $42 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets, and while the team hopes to re-sign him, his future is uncertain.

Ad

Speaking on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said Carolina is very interested in Ehlers.

"Carolina! Carolina! Ehlers, like with Marner off the board, depending on the Florida guys, like Ehlers is the biggest name out there, right? Carolina, I think, I think they really want that guy," Friedman said.

The Hurricanes have focused on adding fast, skilled forwards. Host Paul Bissonnette pointed out that they often avoid bigger, physical players.

Ad

Trending

"But then they just, they don't really address what they need. They just keep getting, like, small, fast guys," Biz said.

Friedman agreed but said Ehlers fits the Hurricanes' need for more scoring. He also noted that Ehlers has shown strong regular-season numbers.

"Yeah, I think, though the one thing is they had trouble scoring too, right? Biz and he can score," Friedman said. "He hasn't scored, always in the playoffs.

Ad

"But I'll say this like he's always said, 'Put me on the first line and I will do something.' And Carolina is a team that can give him a chance... Like Carolina's got a lot of money to spend, and they wanna spend it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ehlers has played 674 games for the Jets. He has scored 225 goals, recorded 520 points in his career and his best season was in 2016-17, when he registered 64 points.

Carolina Hurricanes are interested, but the Jets don't want to lose Nikolaj Ehlers

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said in May that the team wants to keep Nikolaj Ehlers. He called Ehlers a player who grew in their system, and said the Jets will try to keep him as a long-term piece.

Ad

"Drafted, developed him, we'll put our best foot forward with him to try to make our case to be a unique Jet-for-life-type player and we'll see where it all goes there," Cheveldayoff said.

Friedman also said that Columbus and Anaheim could be interested in Ehlers. Carolina, though, appears to be the strongest suitor.

With free agency starting tomorrow, teams are watching closely. If Nikolaj Ehlers becomes available, several teams could make offers, and Carolina seems ready to lead the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama