  • home icon
  • NHL
  • NHL to implement new playoff salary cap system for 2026 Stanley Cup: Report

NHL to implement new playoff salary cap system for 2026 Stanley Cup: Report

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 02, 2025 21:13 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL will use a playoff salary cap starting in 2026 (Source: Imagn)

The NHL will use a playoff salary cap from next year. Insider Frank Seravalli reported the news on X, saying that the NHL and NHLPA agreed to implement the changes as early as possible.

Ad

The rule was initially set for the 2026-27 season, but it has been preponed to the 2025-26 season. Teams must be cap-compliant for each playoff game from now on.

"The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to a rolling implementation schedule for CBA changes," Seravalli wrote on X. "Among them: the new playoff salary cap system will come into effect this season for the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The change removes the long-term injured reserve loophole. In past years, teams placed stars on LTIR to open up cap space. Those players often returned right before the playoffs. Teams like Chicago, Tampa Bay, Vegas and Florida used this strategy to win Cups. Now rosters must stay under the cap limit.

The new system will affect trade deadline moves. Previously, teams could add expensive players and count only part of their salary. Now the full salary counts for the playoffs, even for late trades. That reduces deadline flexibility for general managers. Double salary retention in trades is also banned.

Ad

Meanwhile, some other changes are going to begin this season. Teams cannot use deferred pay in contracts. Furthermore, dress code changes start right away, and players can now endorse wine and spirits.

Seravalli also said that players can sign under current rules until September 15, 2026. After that date, all new deals will follow the updated CBA.

For teams, the change means more balance. Rivals cannot overload with stars before the playoffs. It also limits team’s options with injured players. The salary cap will rise to $95.5 million. Still, playoff roster building will look different under the new rules.

Ad

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's statement on new CBA agreement

In late June, speaking about the NHL and NHLPA's new agreement, Gary Bettman said that the new CBA extension gives stability and clarity to teams, players and business partners.

"On all aspects of the business," Bettman said, via NHL.com, "whether it's how you construct your team ... salary caps, players anticipating what types of contracts they can negotiate ...
Ad
"It gives everybody a sense of stability, a sense of certainty ... optimism that everything is going well and will continue to fuel the growth that we've seen. It's all good."

The extension begins September 16, 2026, and ends September 15, 2030. The current CBA, originally inked back in 2013 with an extension in 2020, is going to end before the new agreement starts.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications