NHL insider believes Atlantic division side not named Canadiens will be high Sidney Crosby's list if he seeks trade

Sidney Crosby has spent his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but questions about his future still come up. He is signed for two more years with a cap hit of $8.7 million per season, and his contract runs through the 2026-27 season.

His agent, Pat Brisson, said on September 9 that Crosby “should be playing playoff hockey every year,” hinting that a move could be possible if the team’s results do not improve. The Penguins have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons, which adds to the discussion about his future.

NHL insider James Mirtle speculated on where Crosby might go if he ever requested a trade. James Mirtle of The Athletic suggested that an Atlantic Division team, excluding the Canadiens, could be high on Crosby’s list.

He explained that Crosby would have the power to choose his next team and that certain teams in that division might appeal to him for both competition and lifestyle reasons.

James Mirtle also mentioned Florida as a possible destination. He noted that Crosby’s friend, Brad Marchand, and the Panthers’ current situation could make them an attractive option.

“If Crosby ever decides to leave Pittsburgh, he’s going to be in the driver’s seat," Mirtle wrote. "Considering how Florida is the place everyone seems to want to be these days, joining Nova Scotian pal Brad Marchand to try and win another Cup feels like it will be high on his list.”

Despite all the speculation, Sidney Crosby himself is focused on Pittsburgh. Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour on September 10, he said, via NHL.com,

“I haven’t seriously considered anything else. I go into the season trying to do my very best… If it ever came to that point, I would discuss it, but I don’t feel like I’m there.”

Sidney Crosby remains one of the NHL’s top centers. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 33 goals and had 58 assists for 91 points, ranking 10th in league scoring. Over his career, he has 1,687 points in 1,352 games and has helped Penguins win three Stanley Cups.

Kyle Dubas shared insights into Sidney Crosby’s future

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas spoke about Sidney Crosby’s trade rumors on Monday, saying the team cannot focus on it. Some reports linked Crosby to the Canadiens or the Avalanche, but Dubas said Crosby is still the team’s captain.

"Sidney Crosby is the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins," Dubas said on "The Sheet" with Jeff Marek. "He is one of the all-time, best players in the history of the league. And so for us, having discourse around transactions... is a distraction from the task at hand."

Dubas said that talking about trades is a distraction and noted that the Penguins are rebuilding and need to focus on making the team competitive. Similarly, Crosby continues to play at a high level, and he wants the Penguins to make it to the playoffs.

