NHL insider claims Hurricanes have offered between "$13- $14 million" contract extension to Mikko Rantanen

NHL insider Kevin Weekes has claimed that the Carolina Hurricanes have made a significant offer to forward Mikko Rantanen regarding a potential contract extension.

Ad

The Hurricanes' front office met with Rantanen's representatives to discuss the status of the extension negotiations. Carolina has reportedly presented a firm offer, with the total salary expected to be in the nine-figure range.

According to Weekes, the Hurricanes are taking a more aggressive approach by pursuing Rantanen. The reported offer is believed to be between $13 million and $14 million.

"Well, there's a lot out there, for sure. And speaking of people involved in the process, I know for a fact that the Carolina Hurricanes learned from last year when they acquired Jake Guentzel, who was the belle of the ball at the trade deadline. And this time around..we're going to come with our best offer. We're coming with an aggressive offer," Weekes said.

Ad

Trending

"I'm told that that number is north of 13 million in and around between the $13 -14 million number. And listen, it's tough right now, and I'll say this art quickly. It's been a lot for him. It's been a short time for him to get there, get acclimated, then feel comfortable, then sign a contract extension.," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weekes said Rantanen's transition to the team has been a lot to handle in a short period, and it may take time for him to acclimate before signing an extension. However, he believes both sides will continue to negotiate to find a mutually agreeable solution.

Elliotte Friedman believes Mikko Rantanen needs more time to process everything

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Mikko Rantanen has not yet responded to the contract offer made by the Carolina Hurricanes during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ad

While he hasn't declined the offer, Friedman believes Rantanen is still navigating the emotional impact of his trade from the Colorado Avalanche in January. The Hurricanes acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche in a three-team blockbuster trade on Jan. 25.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Blackhawks were also involved in the trade, sending veteran forward Taylor Hall to Carolina. Rantanen has accumulated 67 points through 26 goals and 41 assists in 56 games this season. With the Hurricanes, he has notched up three points in seven games.

Also Read: Elliotte Friedman claims Mikko Rantanen hasn't readily agreed to massive "nine digits" contract extension from Hurricanes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles