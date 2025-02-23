  • home icon
  • "Not yes, not no": Elliotte Friedman claims Mikko Rantanen hasn't readily agreed to massive "nine digits" contract extension from Hurricanes

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 23, 2025 06:09 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Elliotte Friedman claims Mikko Rantanen hasn't readily agreed to massive contract extension from Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman revealed that Mikko Rantanen hasn't agreed a massive, nine-digit contract extension offer from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rantanen was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Colorado Avalanche in a blockbuster three-team trade. The Finnish winger is in the final year of his contract, carrying a $6 million cap hit. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season if he doesn't re-sign with Carolina.

On Sportsnet's Saturday Headlines, NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman said that the Hurricanes met face-to-face with Rantanen's representatives over the 4 Nations Faceoff break. The Hurricanes presented Rantanen with a substantial contract offer, believed to be worth over $100 million overall.

“I believe that offer is into the nine digits. So it's a big, big offer, and Rantanen, at this point in time, has said not yes, not no. He's just said, 'I still need to process everything that's happened, the whirlwind, the emotion,'" Friedman said.
Elliotte Friedman said that teams are waiting and want to have their top assets ready in case Rantanen becomes available for a trade.

“And the other thing someone told me I should have spelled out but didn’t—if the Hurricanes are confident they can still sign Rantanen after March 7, will they keep him and make a Stanley Cup run with him?” Friedman concluded.
Rantanen represented Finland at the Four Nations tournament during the break, registering one goal in three games.

Will Mikko Rantanen be dealt again?

If Mikko Rantanen is traded before the deadline, the acquiring team would only be on the hook for a $2.3 million cap hit, making him an attractive rental option for contending teams.

Elliotte Friedman, on Friday’s 32 Thoughts podcast, has identified several potential suitors for Rantanen, like the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets.

“I do think him as a rental — it opens it up for almost anybody to go get him. You’re going to be able to find a way to handle Rantanen at $2.3 million," Friedman said.
“I think the thing with Rantanen is — if he’s available — there will be teams that say, ‘We can’t sign him, but we’ll want to do him as a rental. And I think it could be good teams.”

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the hockey world will be closely watching if Mikko Rantanen moves once again.

Edited by Bhargav
