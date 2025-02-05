Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz is expected to start against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Stolarz, who is signed to a two-year, $5 million contract, has been out since the December 12 game against the Anaheim Ducks due to a knee injury, missing 23 games.

NHL insider David Alter shared this update during Wednesday's First Up podcast, saying that Stolarz will likely return from his injury.

"I think we're going to see Anthony Stolarz come back from his lower body injury," Alter said. "He seems physically fine, like we've had a chance to talk to him on a number of occasions now, on this trip where it's not really any sort of injury thing - that he was waiting for. He was kind of comparing it to like a pitcher getting used to the speed of the game, because he's been away for so long. [43:00]

"And as a goalie, we want to be able to make sure that your timings right ... Seattle, is a good opponent for that, they're certainly struggling so this kind of a way for him to kind of ease back in and get some action before Four Nations. I would be shocked if it wasn't Anthony Stolarz in goal tomorrow."

Before his injury, Anthony Stolarz had a strong season, with a 9-5-2 record, a .927 save percentage, and a 2.15 goals-against average in 17 games. His return could help the Leafs during their road trip.

The game against Seattle is their third of four away games before the 4 Nations Face-off tournament. The game will start at 10:00 PM EST.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube's previous statement on Anthony Stolarz

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube earlier confirmed that Anthony Stolarz is physically fit now, and only the timing of his return is being awaited.

"He's close. He's feeling really good," Berube said on January 31, per The Hockey News. "There's no physical element. He's solid there. It's just the conditioning part and timing part that, you know, getting work."

There were talks about holding him out until after the 4 Nations Face-Off, but his return on Thursday suggests he’s nearly at full strength.

Meanwhile, the Leafs' record is 32-19-2. They will have a hat-trick opportunity against Seattle after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 and the Calgary Flames 6-3.

Also read: Anthony Stolarz makes his feelings known on returning to Maple Leafs practice since injury

