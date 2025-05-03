NHL Insider claims Rick Tocchet talked to Quinn Hughes before making his decision to leave Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks will be searching for a new bench boss after the team announced that Rick Tocchet would not be returning for the 2025-26 season.
Canucks’ President Jim Rutherford stated the following per the team’s official NHL.com site:
“After a very long and thorough process, unfortunately, Rick has decided to leave the Vancouver Canucks. This is very disappointing news, but we respect Rick’s decision to move to a new chapter in his hockey career.”
Rutherford’s comments essentially threw Rick Tocchet under the bus, making it clear it was Tocchet’s decision to leave despite everything the club did to keep him.
But according to Canucks’ insider Rick Dhaliwal, Tocchet’s decision to leave wasn’t entirely personal. If Dhaliwal is right, something else motivated Rick Tocchet’s decision to leave Vancouver.
In particular, Dhaliwal stated that Tocchet spoke to captain Quinn Hughes before finalizing his decision.
Dhaliwal stated:
“I think Tocchet has a pretty good indication about Hughes staying or going...You think he bolted for no reason? I think he knows some stuff that other people don't know.”
Dhaliwal’s cryptic comment suggests that Tocchet’s conversation with Hughes tipped the scales in favor of leaving. It’s unclear what that conversation was about, but whatever it was, it seemed to convince Tocchet that it was time to leave.
Rick Tocchet prioritizing family over Vancouver Canucks
When discussing his decision to leave, Rick Tocchet indicated that family was his main priority, choosing to spend time with them ahead of work-related issues.
Tocchet stated per NHL.com:
“Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time. While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey.”
The politically correct comments underscore how Tocchet felt his time in Vancouver was done. The team appears to be in transition after a disappointing season in 2024-25, following a second-round appearance in last year’s playoffs.
Vancouver was expected to be a main contender in the Pacific Division this season, but the team fell out of contention, struggling to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race.
After the public feud between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller seemed to derail the Canucks’ season, Tocchet’s frustration become increasingly public. While Tocchet did not assign blame to anyone on the team, it became evident down the stretch that changes were coming this offseason.
Tocchet has been linked to several teams, most notably, the Philadelphia Flyers following John Tortorella’s dismissal in late March.
