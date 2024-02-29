NHL insider clears the air on possible trial process, verdict for players involved in Hockey Canada scandal

In the ongoing Hockey Canada scandal, NHL insider Rick Westhead clarified the potential trial process and verdict for the accused players. The scandal involves allegations of sexual assault involving former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior Hockey Team.

Amid public scrutiny and legal complexities, Westhead addressed common queries, stating the possibility of different verdicts for players tried together.

"Several people have asked if it's possible that the hockey players tried together may face different verdicts. Short answer: Yes," Westhead said.

Westhead's tweet succinctly explains the nuanced legal terrain in which the accused players find themselves. He further gave an example:

"There have been recent sexual assault trials in Ontario where one defendant has been acquitted while a co-accused has been convicted."

According to their lawyers, five former players of Canada's 2018 World Junior Hockey Team have chosen a jury trial after being charged with alleged sexual assault.

The Globe and Mail initially reported on the lawyers' statement, highlighting the players' decision to be tried jointly and the court's granting of this request during a recent appearance in London, Ontario.

However, legal experts not directly involved in the case have offered varied opinions on the potential advantages of a trial by judge versus a trial by jury for the accused players.

Recent details concerning Hockey Canada scandal

Despite the players' legal strategy, a trial date is unlikely to be set until at least this spring, prolonging the legal proceedings in the Hockey Canada scandal.

London police charged Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton with alleged sexual assault, with McLeod facing an additional charge as a party to the offense. Each player has vehemently denied the accusations leveled against them.

In January, Hockey Canada players were granted leave of absence from their respective teams. Dube, who played for the Calgary Flames; Hart from the Philadelphia Flyers; and McLeod and Foote from the New Jersey Devils. Alex Formenton, formerly with the Ottawa Senators, was competing for the Swiss team, HC Ambri-Piotta.

The charges stem from an alleged incident in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada event in London, Ontario. The complainant, identified as E.M. in court documents, alleges that she was subjected to alleged sexual assault by the players after agreeing to consensual sex with one of them.

She further claims that the player in question invited his teammates to join, leading to a prolonged assault and coercion to produce false consent videos.

