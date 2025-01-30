NHL insider deems Toronto Maple Leafs a potential landing spot for Brandon Saad after $22,500,000 contract termination with Blues

NHL insider David Pagnotta sees the Toronto Maple Leafs as a potential landing spot for veteran forward Brandon Saad following his contract termination with the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues announced on Thursday that they are placing Saad on waivers and later confirmed the termination of the fourth year of his five-year, $22.5 million, contract. The move clears $4.5 million in cap space for St. Louis.

On The Latest on CCM Hockey, Pagnotta noted that Saad will have several options available to him once he becomes a free agent. The analyst believes the Maple Leafs could be an intriguing fit as they look to add secondary scoring.

"Whether it's a team that's looking for some extra punch, like the Toronto Maple Leafs,that are going to look at a team at a player to come in to say, a third line role on one of the wings this could be an option for them at basically a million dollar, pro rated contract," Pagnotta said.

The 32-year-old Saad struggled to find his offensive touch this season, recording just 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 43 games with the Blues. However, Pagnotta also mentioned other teams that might be interested in Pagnotta.

"You look at a team like Dallas that's looking at different options. Carolina isn't done yet either, although I think they might focus a little bit more at the center position, but he's going to have options available to him.

"Washington is another one a lot of your top tier contenders that are looking to add, primarily in their mid six brand inside will be an option for them."

With the contract termination, Saad will have the opportunity to choose his next destination.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong addresses Brandon Saad situation

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong candidly addressed the team's decision to place Brandon Saad on waivers this week. He acknowled the veteran forward's lack of production this season.

"Obviously the production's not there," Armstrong said on Tuesday. "There's been a group that's been here for a while that things don't seem to be changing. Collectively, you have to start chipping further and further up."

Brandon Saad is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks and has amassed 515 points in 906 NHL games.

