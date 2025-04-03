NHL insider downplays concern over Senators Brady Tkachuk’s injury despite missing two consecutive games

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun claimed that Ottawa Senators fans should not overreact to captain Brady Tkachuk missing a second consecutive game. The Senators listed Tkachuk as day-to-day after he missed morning practice ahead of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Multiple news outlets said the Senators would be without their captain for the second game in a row. LeBrun also spoke on the issue during his appearance on TSN’s “Insider Trading” on Thursday.

“The Senators announced that Brady Tkachuk will be out for a second consecutive game, but I don't think there should be alarm bells here in this situation,” LeBrun said. “What I was told even after that news was that he absolutely does remain day-to-day, that this is not an ailment that has gotten worse over the last couple of days.

“In fact, as one source said, he's actually improving, but the Senators are being cautious with their captain, as they should be.”

Tkachuk is the top scorer for the Senators this season, with 29 goals and 55 points from 71 games. He has been one of the most effective players for his club and country this season.

Ottawa Senators' coach Travis Green confirmed on Tuesday that Tkachuk was injured after a clash with Pittsburgh Penguins player Ryan Graves on Sunday.

"It's not what you want, that's for sure," Green said, via NHL.com. "But that's part of the NHL, you're going to lose guys."

Brady Tkachuk had been injured earlier during 4 Nations Face-Off

Tkachuk had also suffered a lower-body injury in February while playing for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was forced to miss two games and multiple practices at the time.

On Thursday, LeBrun suggested that the Senators could afford to be cautious with their captain’s fitness.

“They're not right on that line like Montreal and the Rangers and Columbus are," LeBrun said. "They've got a little more cushion there in their playoff chase, so I think being cautious with Brady Tkachuk is the right thing to do.

“And the other thing to remember is that this is a different ailment than what he was fighting through coming out of Four Nations. So again, everyone involved doesn't seem too concerned, but Brady Tkachuk is missing a second consecutive game tonight.”

The Senators have 84 points from 74 games and are sitting in the first wild-card spot for the playoffs, five points clear of the Montreal Canadiens, who occupy the second wild-card spot.

