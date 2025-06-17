NHL insider drops surprising update on Matthew Knies-Maple Leafs contract talks amid offer sheet chaos

NHL insider Darren Dreger provided a surprising update on the contract negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Matthew Knies. With Knies' entry-level contract expiring, he will become a restricted free agent on July 1st, making him a prime target for potential offer sheets from other teams.

According to Dreger, discussions between Knies' agent and Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving have been respectful.

“I think they're managing this file well," Dreger said on First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo. "Discussions with Brad Treliving are being careful as well. It makes sense to me that Knies would want a bridge deal, just because of his progression path, right? Like, he is going straight up.

“So, unless Toronto puts a mega-deal in front of him, why wouldn't he do the bridge - and then, when he comes out of that, man, he's got the complete hammer as a restricted free agent."

Knies scored 29 goals and finished the season with 58 points. In the playoffs, he added five goals and seven points in 13 games.

There appears to be urgency on the Leafs' part to finalize an extension before July 1st to avoid the risks of an offer sheet. It remains to be seen whether Matthew Knies will sign a new deal with the Maple Leafs.

Matthew Knies on his future with the Maple Leafs

After finishing the 2024-25 season with the Maple Leafs, Matthew Knies addressed questions about his upcoming contract negotiations. He expressed his desire to remain in Toronto long-term.

"I want to be here. I want to play here. That is all that matters to me," he said via mapleleafshotstove.com.

Regarding contract length, Knies indicated he hasn't thought much about it yet. Knies cited his love for the team and belief in their Stanley Cup potential as reasons he hopes to stay.

"I love this group," he added. "I love everyone in this locker room. I think it is the most professional team I have ever been a part of. There is really a chance to win here. We have the guys in the room to win.That is why I think it is the best chance for me to win."

Knies made clear his strong desire to remain a Maple Leaf as he heads into contract talks this offseason.

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

