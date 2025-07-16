NHL insider Chris Johnston suggested that drafting Gavin McKenna could be a final incentive for Sidney Crosby to remain with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Despite Crosby’s contract extending through the 2026-27 season and his repeated desire to retire as a Penguin, speculation about his future persists.

Johnston noted that if Sidney Crosby stays long enough, factors like drafting McKenna might influence his decision to stay, especially if the Penguins face another playoff miss, marking a fourth consecutive year and another disappointing season.

Appearing on the SDPN podcast, Johnston said (1:17:30 onwards):

"This is the counterpoint: if he does hang in there long enough, there might start to be reasons to stay. Like if they do get a McKenna, maybe he takes that seriously. Like that he did it for him. Yes. That is some of the X factor. Imagine they miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year. That's just going to feel even worse. Another lost season."

Sidney Crosby, meanwhile, has expressed frustration with trade rumors, emphasizing his loyalty to Pittsburgh, where he’s played his entire career and won three Stanley Cups.

His agent and close friend, Nathan MacKinnon, has also dismissed trade talk as “fake news." According to reports, the Penguins have no plans to trade him. However, reports also suggest a potential move could be considered after the 2026 Winter Olympics, especially if the Penguins continue to struggle.

Gavin McKenna has drawn comparisons to the likes of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid

Canada v Germany: Group A - 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship - Source: Getty

McKenna recently committed to Penn State University for the 2025-26 season, picking the NCAA over the CHL, influenced by a reported $700,000 deal, the largest in college hockey history.

The 17-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, is widely regarded as the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft. McKenna has drawn comparisons to NHL stars like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby due to his elite hockey IQ, speed, and scoring ability.

In the 2024-25 season with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers, McKenna amassed 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 regular-season games, finishing second in the WHL scoring.

Moreover, his 54-game point streak, including 32 goals and 100 points in 45 games, was historic, earning him the WHL Player of the Year and CHL Player of the Year awards, making him the third-youngest recipient behind Crosby and John Tavares. He also contributed nine goals and 38 points in 16 playoff games and scored in the Memorial Cup final, despite Medicine Hat’s 4-1 loss to London

