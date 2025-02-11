NHL insider floats possibility of Toronto Maple Leafs trading top prospects Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten for "pretty significant deal"

On Monday, NHL insider Chris Johnston talked about the possibility of the Toronto Maple Leafs consider trading their top prospects Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten.

The Maple Leafs have a 33-20-2 record and are second in the Atlantic Division with 68 points. If they stick to the same level of performances after the 4 Nations Face-off break, there's seemingly no stopping them to get a playoff spot.

The team is evaluating their roster and trying to build depth before the trade deadline on March 7. On the First Up on pdcast about the Toronto Maple Leafs' trade deadline plans, Johnston said that the team is still figuring out the market and doesn't have a specific trade target yet.

"My sense is the Leafs don't even have a full picture yet of what's available to trade deadline," Johnston said.

"I don't think it's a case where they have one target. Obviously, they have a list of names of players that could potentially fill especially that third line center role. It seems to me that they need to figure out who's selling and what they're selling before."

Johnston said that the Toronto Maple Leafs still have draft picks to use in trades. If they trade top prospects Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten, it will be for a "pretty significant deal." He doesn't think the team has decided to move either player yet.

"If they're giving up one of their top prospects, it's for a clear upgrade," Johnston said.

"If they've still got draft picks, you've got a first round pick next year. I think there are other moves that they can make that don't involve, Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten. I think if you're giving up one or both of those players, potentially, it's a pretty significant deal."

With less than four weeks until the March 8 trade deadline, the Leafs are still exploring their options.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan's impressive 65-game point streak ended on Friday

Last week, on Friday, Easton Cowan's 65-game regular-season point streak ended in the London Knights' 3-1 win over the Peterborough Petes.

His streak, which surpassed Mario Lemieux’s 61-game CHL record from 1983-84, started last season. Cowan told London Free Press reporter Ryan Pyette that he knew the streak would end at some point.

“It was going to happen one day,” Cowan said. “I’m just happy we got this win. Good teams find a way.”

Cowan, drafted 28th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023, was named the OHL’s most outstanding player last season.

