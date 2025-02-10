NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims 'heavy-hitters' Maple Leafs, Senators among teams eyeing 6'1" forward ahead of deadline

Undrafted free agent Luke Haymes is reportedly being pursued by several NHL teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators. He is currently playing in his third NCAA season for Dartmouth College.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, speaking on Monday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, said several teams are interested in Haymes.

"I've heard the few teams are starting to ask about when they can talk to him, and I think it's some of the heavy hitters…" Friedman said. (48:17 onwards)

Friedman also said that some players choose teams based on their best path to the NHL, while others prefer teams focusing on development. Ultimately, it's up to the player to decide.

However, the NHL insider said the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators are among the "heavy hitters" asking about the 6-foot-1 forward.

"This was a name I heard some of the heavy hitters were going after and targeting and going to talk to. I think Toronto is one of them... (They) are interested. I assume that the team that you cheer for Ottawa is around there, too," Friedman said. (48:50 onwards) "But I just heard, to keep an eye on this name because there's going to be some action around him in the in the near future."

With the NHL trade deadline on Mar. 7 coming up, teams are looking for young talent. Haymes has strong offensive skills and Maple Leafs and Senators are expected to be active in the market.

Who is Luke Haymes? The undrafted free agent pursued by the Maple Leafs and others

Luke Haymes was born in Ottawa, Ontario, on Jul. 28, 2003. He started playing hockey with the West End Wolverines and improved as he moved to higher levels. In the 2017-18 season, he played for the Upper Canada Cyclones U15 AAA team, scoring 13 goals and 18 assists in 27 games. The following year, he joined the Rockland Nationals U18 AAA team and recorded 13 goals and 20 assists in 44 games. His strong play made him a player to watch.

After noticing 31 points in 29 games in two seasons at Ridley College (2019-21), Haymes played for the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the BCHL in 2021-22. In his solitary season, the forward registered 22 goals and 27 assists in 52 games as his scoring and playmaking continued to improve. He then played hockey at Dartmouth College in the NCAA from 2022-23 onwards.

In 2023-24, he had his best season, scoring 18 goals and 18 assists in 31 games. So far this season, he has scored seven goals and three assists in 12 games per Elite Prospects.

It is unclear where Haymes will go for now, but teams like Maple Leafs and Senators are showing interest.

