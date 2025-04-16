NHL insider Frank Seravalli names Chicago Blackhawks' top head coach prospect following 2025 playoffs elimination

Chicago Blackhawks missed the 2025 playoffs after finishing near the bottom of the standings. They ended the season with a 25-46-11 record and 61 points. The team is now focused on finding a new coach.

On Wednesday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared an update on his podcast "Frankly Speaking with Frank Seravalli." He said the Chicago Blackhawks have had about five months to prepare their coaching list.

One name stands out on that list — David Carle from Denver University.

"The Hawks have had about five months to put their list together, and there's one name at the very top that's been circled that has separated himself from the rest of the pack, and that is David Carle from Denver University," Seravalli said.

Carle is 35 years old and has succeeded in college and international hockey. He has coached Denver to two NCAA titles and helped Team USA win two straight gold medals at the World Juniors.

Seravalli called Carle the top coaching option this NHL hiring cycle. Carle has been part of the Denver program since he was a teenager. He has learned from experienced mentors. Seravalli added Carle could stay there for more than three decades, if he intends to.

"He's got a fantastic job, one that he could have for life," Seravalli added. "He's been at Denver since he was a teenager, he's a guy that has grown up in that program has had great tutelage. He can stay there for the next 35 years, be an incredibly well paid college coach and call it a career. And that's going to be the push and pull throughout this process."

Seravalli said Chicago won’t be the only team interested. Other NHL teams may also try to get Carle. But for now, he is the Blackhawks’ top choice.

Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Canadiens 4-3 in shootout

Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout on Monday. Alex Newhook scored first for Montreal after a pass from Ivan Demidov. Demidov made it 2-0 with a backhand goal.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Chicago on the power play. Frank Nazar tied it 2-2 with another power-play goal in the second period. Lukas Reichel gave Chicago a 3-2 lead in the third on a breakaway.

Juraj Slafkovsky tied it 3-3 late in the game on a power play. Nazar scored the only goal in the shootout. Arvid Soderblom stopped all three Montreal shooters and denied them their playoff spot.

The next day, against the Ottawa Senators, Chicago again pulled off a 4-3 OT win. But Ottawa has already secured its playoff spot.

