NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal expressed frustration that the Vancouver Canucks "never showed the love" to forward Pius Suter before he left the team in free agency this week.

Suter, who scored 25 goals and 46 points in 81 games for the Canucks last season, signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. The deal carries an AAV of $4.125 million.

On the Donnie & Dhali podcast, Dhaliwal said that the Canucks hesitated to offer Suter a contract in that range:

"They never showed the love to Pius (Suter). Canucks had a huge problem going to $4 million. I don't think they ever went to 4. I don't care what reports say, there was no serious talks with Suter in the last few weeks. Nothing. They had to move a body to get Suter.”

“They didn't have to move a body to make an offer to (Christian ) Dvorak for 4 million, but they had to move a body to make an offer to Suter. That's what I believe Suter's camp was told, but they just never made a serious offer for Suter, you'd have to ask them why."

Dhaliwal expressed frustration that Vancouver didn't make a stronger effort to retain Suter, who was a solid secondary scoring option last season. With 25 goals, Suter tied Brock Boeser for second on the team in scoring, behind Jake DeBrusk's 28 goals.

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on signing Pius Suter

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong highlighted Pius Suter's impressive offensive production last season, noting that he can provide depth at the center ice position.

"He and (Nick) Bjugstad certainly change our center ice complexion. (We) have five natural centers now with (Brayden) Schenn there and [Oskar Sundqvist]," Armstrong said. (per NHL.com)

"So there's going to be some options, and it's always easier to move a centerman over to wing than a wing to center.”

Armstrong highlighted Suter’s abiltiy to play alongside skilled wingers like Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou if the coaching staff uses him that way.

He also added that Pius Suter was already on their radar as a potential center, and once they connected with him on the opening night of free agency, a deal came about quickly.

