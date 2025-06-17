  • home icon
  NHL insider gives big update on Evgeni Malkin's future with Penguins amid piling retirement rumors

NHL insider gives big update on Evgeni Malkin's future with Penguins amid piling retirement rumors

By Jackson Weber
Modified Jun 17, 2025 17:11 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
NHL: Evgeni Malkin - Source: Imagn

The reports regarding Evgeni Malkin's future with the Pittsburgh Penguins have been conflicting over the last few days.

On Monday, the hockey world was abuzz when one team reporter suggested that the Penguins had already shut the door on re-signing the franchise icon to a new contract following the 2025-26 season.

It remains unclear when next year will be the last of Malkin's Hall of Fame career; however, the reports were that either way, Pittsburgh wanted to move on.

On Tuesday, a different team reporter stated that he's not hearing those same rumors from his sources. Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reported that he received immediate pushback about the notion that the Penguins will soon be showing Evgeni Malkin the door at season's end.

He shared the link to the article with the updates on X (formerly Twitter).

"In fact, a decision from neither the team nor player has been made, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation and recent conversations between Penguins management and Malkin's camp," Kingerski wrote.
"One source in Malkin’s camp indicated the Penguins sought to reassure Malkin that conversations on his future beyond next season have not occurred. Malkin’s camp declined to speculate about the future beyond this coming season but referred to any news about Malkin’s future as “bad info," Kingerski added.
Malkin is heading into the final season of the four-year, $24,400,000 contract extension he inked to remain with the Penguins in 2022.

Evgeni Malkin can still be productive with a better supporting cast

The 2024-25 season was a bit of a struggle for Evgeni Malkin.

The 38-year-old managed to pot just 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games, which is a pretty down year for his standards. Malkin missed chunks of time with various injuries, but even when healthy, he found himself with a revolving door of linemates.

Malkin was the victim of Pittsburgh's porous forward depth behind the top line of Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell. He also didn't see much time on the number one power play unit, a spot where he's usually piled up points.

With youngsters Ville Koivunen and Rutger McGroarty ready to make the jump to the NHL and the ample cap space Kyle Dubas can use to add to the team, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Evgeni Malkin have a resurgent 2025-26 campaign.

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Edited by Jackson Weber
