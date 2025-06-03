NHL insider links Mitch Marner to Maple Leafs' biggest rival in shocking free-agency move

With still almost a month until the start of free agency, the next several weeks are set to be littered with Mitch Marner rumors and landing spots.

Many destinations have already been floated by analysts, insiders, and fans. The Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, and even the Florida Panthers have been linked to the superstar winger in recent weeks.

And on Tuesday, one NHL insider threw out another team that he believes could take a run at signing Marner this summer. Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff proposed the idea that the Ottawa Senators attempt to pry Mitch Marner away from their rivals in free agency on The Sheet. Daily Faceoff shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

"Just the chaotic thought of Mitch Marner signing with the Ottawa Senators, Dave, do you have a thought?" Marek asked (17:20)

NHL insider David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was his guest and gave his response to the proposition.

"I mean, look, it's twofold. It's one. You get the best player in the free agent market that just scored 102 points, and you get him the hell out of Toronto. It's a double win for the Sens. Look, I wouldn't be surprised if they take a stab. Like, I think there are going to be a lot of teams that are going to call up as soon as they have that opportunity to and say, We're serious about this. Are you going to consider us? And maybe here's a few bullet points as to why, and then we'll give you the full package after," Pagnotta replied.

"It wouldn't shock me if it's Ottawa. I just, again, every sense I get is I would be surprised if any of Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, barring a significant, significant dollar value, are going to get into the serious race here, with respect to Mitch Marner," Pagnotta added.

Marner is set to become a UFA after playing out the final season of his six-year, $65,408,000 contract extension he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019.

A surprise team has emerged as the odds-on favorite to land Mitch Marner

While the entire league is likely to kick tires on Mitch Marner, it's hard to get a read on who the frontrunners are in this race.

However, according to Coolbet, the Los Angeles Kings have sneakily climbed to the top of the leaderboard. The Kings currently have the shortest odds to sign Marner at +450, while the Maple Leafs (+600), Golden Knights (+600), Hurricanes (+650), and Mammoth (+750) round out the top five.

Mitch Marner's decision and future will be one of, if not the, biggest stories that continue to develop throughout the coming weeks as the NHL offseason kicks into gear.

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

