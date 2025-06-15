NHL insider makes bold claim on Sam Bennett's future with Panthers despite rumored Maple Leafs interest

Every team in the NHL would love to get its hands on Sam Bennett in free agency this summer.

This was true before the Stanley Cup playoffs began, and he has only further cemented that with his dominance so far.

Bennett leads the NHL in goals this postseason and has produced at a point-per-game clip with 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 22 games. His ability to thrive in the fast-paced, physical style of the postseason has general managers around the league frothing at the mouth to pry him out of Florida.

The problem is many analysts and insiders have reported that Bennett re-signing with the Panthers feels like a foregone conclusion. However, one NHL insider is pushing back on that notion.

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects provided the latest update on a potential Bennett extension to remain in Florida, while adding that Bennett is not too interested in playing in Canada. Robinson shared the update on X.

"Lots of speculations that Sam Bennett re-signing in FLA is a foregone conclusions but I'm told the two sides haven't talked extension in weeks. Teams continue to prepare sizeable offers should he make it to July 1st. Appears his preference is to stay in USA," Robinson wrote.

This could end any shot of the Toronto Maple Leafs bringing the Holland Landing, Ontario, native home.

Bennett is a pending unrestricted free agent, finishing the final season of his four-year, $17.7 million contract extension signed with the Panthers in 2021.

Sam Bennett is having a historic playoff run

With another goal in Game 5 on Saturday night, Sam Bennett etched his name in the NHL record books.

The 28-year-old tallied his 15th goal of the postseason, becoming just the fourth active player to reach the mark. Only Zach Hyman, Alex Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby have achieved the feat.

The NHL shared a graphic of the milestone on X, with the caption:

"SAM BENNETT STRIKES AGAIN. He's now just the fourth active player to score 15 goals in a single postseason."

While the numbers are impressive, Bennett's main focus is winning a second consecutive Stanley Cup above all.

He and the Panthers have a chance to do just that in Game 6 of the finals on Tuesday night against the Oilers in Florida. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

