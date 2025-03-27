Vancouver Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal shared his take on head coach Rick Tocchet's contract situation with the club.

Ad

Tocchet's current deal runs out at the end of the season, and though the Canucks are eager to extend it, he's reportedly more focused on the ongoing playoff push and has put off the talks for now.

On Sportsnet 650, Rick Dhaliwal weighed in on what lies ahead for Tocchet in Vancouver. He explained that the season has been a rollercoaster starting with former player J.T. Miller's leave of absence, followed by tensions between Miller and Elias Pettersson.

Ad

Trending

"I’ll tell you what happened. You had the Miller leave of absence," Dhaliwal said. "Then you had the Miller-Pettersson feud. And then so much time was spent on your number one center, who has not been a difference-maker the past 12 months.

It's been a dramatic, exhausting year for Tocchet, with the media eating up chaos in Vancouver. Dhaliwal suggested this whirlwind has worn the coach out, and it's why he's saying he needs time after the season to think things over.

Ad

With so many uncertainties swirling around the club, Rick Tocchet will likely want solid answers. Dhaliwal warned that when the Canucks sit down with him post-season, they'd better be ready, because as insider Frank Seravalli continues to hint, Tocchet could easily walk away.

"There are so many “ifs” with this hockey club, and he’s going to want some answers. It’s up to them—when they sit down with him after the season, they better be prepared. Because as Seravalli is saying every week, he’s saying it for a reason. This guy’s going to walk. And I think the Canucks have one hell of a sell job to do after this season to bring him back," the insider added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Vancouver Canucks, meanwhile, moved three points within a playoff spot in the Western Conference after a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders (32-19-10) on Wednesday.

Also Read: When Vancouver Canucks were slapped with a $50,000 fine for then GM Jim Benning's violation of NHL's public comments rule

Vancouver Canucks defeat NY Islanders to end two-game skid

The Vancouver Canucks ended a two-game losing streak after a solid 5-2 win over the Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday night.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kiefer Sherwood racked up three points, including two goals, while Drew O'Connor and Pius Suter each had a two-point contribution on the night. Netminder Thatcher Demko was solid between the pipes, making 26 saves and posting a .928 SV%.

Casey Cizikas and Tony DeAngelo were the two scorers for the Isles in the matchup. The Canucks travel to Nationwide Arena to face the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-9) next on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama