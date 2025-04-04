NHL insider makes his thoughts crystal clear on Leon Draisaitl being a lock for Hart Trophy over $100,800,000 Avs star & other favorites

NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes Leon Draisaitl is the clear favorite for the Hart Trophy this season. Draisaitl has scored 52 goals and 105 points in 70 games this season, reaching 50 goals and 50 assists in a campaign for the fourth time.

On Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Seravalli told Ailish Forfar and Justin Cuthbert that Draisaitl might have locked up the award already.

"He might have sewn it up before then, to be honest," Seravalli said. "That takes nothing away from the seasons that Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, and Connor Hellebuyck have all had. They've all been incredibly impressive.

"But Draisaitl, the heavy lifting he's done for that Oilers team, putting himself in a spot where he's having a fourth season now of 50 goals and 50 assists...He's been next level. He's been so good from start to finish, at a time when, man, they've really been missing a lot.

Leon Draisaitl scored a go-ahead goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights and also blocked two shots. He has three goals and one assist in the last two games.

This season, the German has a plus-33 rating and 239 shots on goal. He’s close to reaching 110 points for the fourth time in his career. He has led the Oilers offense more than Connor McDavid this year. The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with a 43-26-5 record.

Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon, who's signed on a $100.8 million contract, has 111 points in 76 games. He has 30 goals and 81 assists this season and remains the Avalanche’s top playmaker.

Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov has also scored 111 points (33 goals, 78 points) with a rating of +22. Still, Seravalli believes Draisaitl has done more with less support.

Frank Seravalli hails Leon Draisaitl’s performance in McDavid and other's absence

Frank Seravalli said that Leon Draisaitl’s performance stands out despite some big names missing from the Oilers' lineup.

Speaking about the Oilers' injured players he mentioned Connor McDavid's potential return date.

"Speaking of some injury news, I do have some updates for you," Seravalli said. It seems like Connor McDavid will be back next Wednesday against St. Louis—not playing the rest of this trip. Trent Frederic is likely to play in the last game of this road trip, not the next one but the one after that, to make his Oilers debut.

"And then you've got Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner still to come, as well as Evander Kane. Think about the five players I just named—that's a totally different Edmonton Oilers team. And I say that only to give you some indication of how well Draisaitl has played, no matter who's been in the lineup."

Seravalli praised Leon Draisaitl for carrying the Oilers during tough times as injuries kept key players like Connor McDavid and Stuart Skinner out.

