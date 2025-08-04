NHL insider opines Connor Bedard's inclusion in Team Canada's Olympics orientation camp dispels concerns after Worlds absence

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes Connor Bedard's inclusion in Team Canada’s Olympic orientation camp is a strong sign that concerns over his absence from the World Championship have been put to rest.

Bedard chose to forgo the Worlds in May to focus on offseason training and building strength, which sparked debate about how that choice could affect his standing with Hockey Canada.

Connor Bedard is now one of 42 NHL players invited to Canada’s Olympic orientation camp in Calgary, set for Aug. 26-28. He’ll be alongside stars like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon as preparations begin for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman said that he was somewhat surprised to see Bedard’s name on the list but saw it as a postitive sign.

Friedman pointed out that while Bedard skipped the Worlds to focus on building strength and explosiveness this offseason, there was uncertainty about how that could impact his standing.

"I was wondering if not going to the Worlds would hurt him. I know I wasn't the only person wondering that," Friedman said. (40:11 onwards)

"So, I'm glad to see that he's at least getting an invite to this orientation camp because he's going to be playing for Team Canada for a long time, and at the very least, he should be around some of those great players."

According to Friedman, the invitation signals Hockey Canada's confidence in Bedard’s long-term role. The Olympic men's hockey tournament begins on Feb. 11, 2026.

Elliotte Friedman on Team Canada's Olympic orientation camp selection

Elliote Friedman explained that the players invited to the Team Canada's orientation camp in Calgary this summer don't necessarily represent the entire pool of eligible candidates for the Olympic roster.

According to Friedman, there's a longer list of players who are going through the necessary drug testing protocols with the International Olympic Committee. That means even those who weren't a part of the Calgary camp could still be considered for the final Olympic team.

Friedman emphasized the importance of this early drug testing process:

"So, there is a longer list of players who, and you have to get into it early. It's not something you can just show up like a week before the Olympics and say, "Oh, I'm here for the testing." No, it has to start early." (38:44)

The IOC's strict guidelines require athletes to enter the testing protocol well in advance, a requirement some Canadian players have started to fulfill.

Out of the 42 NHL players invited, 25 will eventually be selected to make up Team Canada's final roster for the 2026 Olympics.

