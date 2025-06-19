NHL insider opines Maple Leafs have better chance of landing Brad Marchand than $17,700,000 Conn Smythe winner

NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes the Toronto Maple Leafs have a better chance of signing Brad Marchand over Sam Bennett in free agency this summer.

Marchand and Bennett were key contributors to the Florida Panthers winning their second straight Stanley Cup this season. Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Both Marchand and Bennett are set to become unrestricted free agents. Marchand's 8-year, $49 million contract and Bennett's 4-year, $17.7 million deals are up on July 1st.

Given their stellar playoff performances, both forwards are due for big pay raises on the open market. According to Frank Seravalli, Marchand looks primed to test free agency and appears very much "up for grabs."

“One team or another may have to stretch to four years to get it done, but he's (Marchand) going to be looking at an AAV—eight, eight and a half, maybe even north of that—with how productive he was in these playoffs." Seravalli said.

On the other hand, Seravalli doesn't see Bennett as a realistic target for Toronto.

“I don't think Sam Bennett is one of those guys that would make it to Toronto, .... But Brad Marchand, a guy who has personally helped eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs five times in his career—he might be a guy that's for their speed."

Brad Marchand has an extensive playoff history against Toronto, having personally eliminated the Leafs five times in his career. His 37 career playoff points against Toronto rank second all-time behind only Gordie Howe.

Though it would be strange to see Marchand in blue and white after years of playoff clashes, he may be willing to join the Maple Leafs if the money and contract term are right, as per Seravalli.

Maple Leafs closing in on Matthew Knies extension amid offer sheet chaos

While offer sheet rumors swirl around the NHL this offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs are quietly moving forward in their efforts to lock up Matthew Knies with a new deal.

Insider Darren Dreger reports that talks between GM Brad Treliving and Knies’ agent have been respectful and productive so far.

“I think they're managing this file well. Discussions with Brad Treliving are being careful as well. It makes sense to me that Knies would want a bridge deal, just because of his progression path, right? Like, he is going straight up." Dreger said on First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo.

Dreger believes both sides are managing the negotiations well. He thinks it makes sense for Knies to want a bridge deal at this stage of his career, since he is on a fast track of development.

