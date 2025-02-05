NHL insider plants seeds out of doubt about Quinn Hughes' availability for Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off with looming injury

Quinn Hughes' injury is raising concerns about his availability for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The tournament will be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20. The round-robin tournament will consist of NHL players competing under the flag of Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the United States.

The Vancouver Canucks captain has been playing through a lower-body injury and missed Sunday’s game against Detroit. He also sat out Tuesday’s game against Colorado but was seen skating in the morning.

On TSN's Insider Trading on Feb. 4, Chris Johnston said Quinn Hughes skated Tuesday morning but could not play that night. Team USA is preparing for the possibility that Hughes will not be available for the tournament.

"That's forced Team USA at this point to at least prepare for the possibility that Hughes won't be with them at the tournament. The hope is still that he can get there, but with this injury and this timing, there is some concern over whether or not he'll be able to go." Johnston said.

Quinn Hughes, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, leads NHL defensemen in scoring with 14 goals and 45 assists in 47 games. He has at least one point in his last eight games. His absence affects Vancouver’s lineup, and missing the 4 Nations Face-Off would be a setback for Team USA.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Hughes wants to play but is being monitored. Tocchet also said:

"Not playing the next couple of games, use that as a positive that he is getting rest, that's how you have to look at it."

Elliotte Friedman suggested Quinn Hughes might withdraw from 4 Nations

Earlier on Monday's episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman said rumors suggested Quinn Hughes might withdraw, but initial reports denied it. Hughes was injured against Dallas on Friday and tried warm-ups on Sunday.

"That would be a big loss for the Americans. But at some point here, you can see the Canucks saying, 'Hey, you know, we're in a battle for our playoff existence here and we need you healthy,'" Friedman said.

However, Hughes was excited to play with Auston Matthews and Team USA.

"To be able to play with some of these great players and Auston over there, it's going to be, you know, very exciting," Hughes said in June. (0:18)

Quinn Hughes' final status for the tournament will be decided soon.

