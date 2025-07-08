NHL insider reignites Sidney Crosby trade rumors, links Pens icon to Canadiens for a final shot at Stanley Cup glory

NHL insider Greg Wyshynski has reignited rumors about a potential Sidney Crosby trade, linking the Pittsburgh Penguins captain with the Montreal Canadiens for one final shot at Stanley Cup glory.

Crosby has a two year, $17.4 million contract contract with the Penguins. After finishing second-last in the Metropolitan Division last season, Pittsburgh's future looks uncertain and pointed towards a long rebuild. As a result, Crosby has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason.

"I've long believed that Sidney Crosby will end his career in Montreal," ESPN's Wyshynski said on The Sheet with Jeff Marek

"If he's gonna go anywhere & he's gonna try to do something spectacular, being part of the legacy & lineage of the Montreal Canadiens. Being part of a team that's got upward trajectory & have a good chance, maybe (win) a late career championship with a team that hasn't won since 1993."

Wyshynski pointed out that Crosby has a strong connection with the Canadiens and said that he always believed that if Crosby ever left Pittsburgh, Montreal would be the most logical landing spot.

It has been previously reported that Penguins GM Kyle Dubas has been open to listening to offers for nearly all of his players. It remains to be seen if a blockbuster Crosby trade to the Canadiens materializes or not.

This past season, Crosby tallied 31 goals and 84 points over 80 regular season games.

Marc-André Fleury on Sidney Crosby potentially leaving Penguins for Montreal Canadiens

Crosby’s friend, Marc-André Fleury, weighed in on the possibility of Penguins legend Sidney Crosby joining the Montreal Canadiens. In an interview with La Presse, Fleury said:

“It could be, you never know. In my opinion, he’s the one who'll decide where he wants to go. It would be fun for Quebecers to see him play every night. He's such a good player, a good leader.”

In February's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Crosby commanded the spotlight at the Bell Centre while playing for Team Canada. Montreal fans went wild for Crosby, fueling speculation on to see him in a Habs jersey.

Fleury described Crosby's fierce loyalty:

"Sid is such a loyal person...I don't know, it seems like he's always been like that. Towards the team, his teammates, his linemates. ... He's really a great guy,"

While the idea of Sidney Crosby in Montreal may excite fans, his loyalty makes it unlikely, as per Fleury.

