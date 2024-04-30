NHL insider reveals how Coyotes legend Shane Doan’s ambitions to lead team’s hockey operations were dashed by owner Alex Meruelo’s son

Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan's hopes to lead the club as their president of hockey operations in 2023 were dashed by the owner Alex Meruelo’s son, Alex Meruelo Jr.

According to an article by ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski, Meruelo’s son shut down Doan’s plans, reportedly telling the 21-year NHL veteran that he was “not ready” for a job in hockey operations. At the time, Meruelo Jr. held the position of chief brand officer.

Doan debuted with the Winnipeg Jets before the club moved to the desert. In his career, he played over 1,500 games, nearly topping 1,000 points.

Following his retirement, Doan held various positions within the Arizona Coyotes organization, including chief hockey development officer.

For the Coyotes’ fan base, Doan was the face of the club, holding the team’s captaincy for various seasons.

With the Arizona Coyotes officially established in Utah, it will remain to be seen if Doan could play a significant role with the rebranded Coyotes.

Shane Doan found a new home in Toronto

Shane Doan surprised everyone when he took up a job as a special advisor with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The hockey world was shocked to see that Doan, synonymous with hockey in the desert, was moving on.

Toronto became a likely new home for Doan, as his relationship with Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving went back a long time. Additionally, Leafs’ franchise player Auston Matthews grew up watching Shane Doan lead the Desert Dogs season after season.

But Doan has been more than a popular face in Toronto. He’s put his player development experience at the service of young players like Matthew Knies.

According to The Athletic, Doan remarked about his passion for the Maple Leafs’ organization.

“I care about (the Leafs) as people,” Doan said. “I want them to be the best hockey players they can be and I think that you can be the best player you can be when you’re the best person you can be.”

Doan went on to reflect on his role within the organization.

“I’m comfortable with my relationships with players and having the ability to connect with them," Doan said. "For whatever reason, I enjoyed the dressing room and being in the dressing room and helping guys.”

Moving forward, the Leafs hope that Doan’s leadership and expertise rub off on their young players.