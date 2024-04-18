NHL insider reveals how Coyotes’ path back to Arizona now made much simpler by league

The road to the Coyotes’ NHL return has been paved by the Board of Governors.

Today’s official announcement puts an end to months of speculation regarding the team’s future in the desert. While the current version of the Coyotes will move to Salt Lake City, the club will not disappear.

NHL insider Greg Wyshynski reported that the 'Yotes are not dead. In fact, the ‘Yotes are now an “inactive” franchise. In other words, the franchise technically continues to exist. However, they will not play until the team’s arena issues have been solved.

"Reactivation of the Arizona Coyotes, should Alex Meruelo build his arena, will not require approval by the NHL Board of Governors," Wyshynski said.

Essentially, the only issue keeping the Desert Dogs from returning to the NHL is a new building. If Meruelo gets a new building, the team can get back on the ice.

Wyshynski reported this statement by NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly regarding Meruelo:

"He’s already been approved as NHL owner."

The NHL seems committed to keeping hockey in Arizona. One of the key conditions in the franchise’s sale is a five-year window allowing Meruelo to get an NHL-caliber arena in place. With a land auction slated for June, Meruelo could secure the land earmarked for a new arena.

Realistically, it will take a few seasons before the 'Yotes can return to the ice. Nevertheless, the major roadblocks to the club's reboot have been cleared away. Now, it only seems like a matter of time before fans get to see the return of hockey in the desert.

Meruelo committed to bringing the Coyotes back to life

Earlier this month, Alex Meruelo expressed his commitment to keeping the Coyotes in the desert by winning the upcoming Arizona State Land Department auction.

The auction consists of a 110-acre parcel of land in the North Phoenix area. The auction is part of a plan to develop a new entertainment district, including a modern arena designed to give the Desert Dogs a permanent home.

The proposal features a 17,000-seat arena plus 1,500 additional seats for non-hockey attractions (per The Hockey News). Additionally, the complex would include practice facilities and headquarters. Shopping and dining venues also highlight the area’s broader space.

The proposed site is located along the Phoenix-Scottsdale border, making it a desirable location for all sorts of entertainment purposes.

According to NHL.com, Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez stated:

"This is more than just an arena project – it is a best-in-class urban development project that would transform a perfectly located parcel of land into an Arizona landmark."

This ambitious project will hopefully breathe new life into the city of Phoenix and the 'Yotes. In the meantime, Coyotes’ fans will need to wait patiently for their beloved franchise to return.